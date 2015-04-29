Blond, an ambitious New American restaurant in Miller Place, has closed.

Moving into the Blond site in the Aliano Shopping Center on Route 25A will be Scorpion Grill, a Tex-Mex spot, which will relocate there shortly.

Blond earned a two-star rating in Newsday. A branch of the restaurant had a short run in Huntington, closing in 2010.

Scorpion Grill is primarily a take-out establishment. But owner John Henry said that the new and larger version will "transition to table service" with take-out, too, within five months.

Blond was at 691 Rte. 25A in Miller Place. Scorpion Grill will relocate there from 333 Rte. 25A. Scorpion Grill remains open at its original address, where the phone number is 631-507-6700.