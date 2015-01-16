TODAY'S PAPER
By Joan Reminick

New Blaze restaurant offering free pizzas

Pizza is an assembly-line production at Blaze Pizza.

Photo Credit: Blaze Pizza

Free pizza. That will be the draw at the new Blaze Pizza when it launches its second Long Island location at Westfield's South Shore Mall in Bay Shore this Friday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m., closing at 9:30 p.m.

The California-based franchise chain, which opened its first Long Island spot last July in West Babylon, features an interactive assembly-line style (a la Chipotle) of building-your-own 11-inch “artisanal” pie. You move down a line, choosing either a set option or else picking your own ingredients from an array that includes meatballs, sausage, olives and the like. There are also vegan and gluten-free choices. Nothing exceeds $8.

The new Blaze Pizza is situated at the main entrance of  the South Shore Mall (near J.C. Penney), 1701 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore, 631-666-1100. There is also Blaze Pizza at 1047 W. Montauk Hwy., West Babylon, 631-620-3326.

