By JOAN REMINICK

Free food and drink at new Burger City

Burger City is new and burger-centric in East

Burger City is new and burger-centric in East Meadow. Photo Credit: Burger City

A free burger and Coke can be yours on Saturday, just for stopping into the new Burger City in East Meadow between noon and 5 p.m.

You'll probably have to eat your burger in your car or at home. Co-owner Johnny Giaco said that the contemporary little burger stand (a former Rita's Ices) has no indoor seating and only a few outdoor tables for standing and eating.

Note: The offer stands while supplies last.

The concept of the place, Giaco said, is all about cheap, freshly made burgers ($1.40 apiece) and hand-cut fries ($2.15). You can also get quarter-pound cheeseburgers ($3.25) and sausage and pepper sandwiches ($3.85). Hot dogs and shakes are also on the menu, $2.25 each.

Burger City is at 1900A Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, 516-385-3355.

