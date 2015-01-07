TODAY'S PAPER
A BLT flatbread at the new Karvers Grille in Holbrook.

Making a foray onto the restaurant scene in Holbrook is Karvers Grille, a contemporary American pub that's taken over the former digs of Butcher Boys Bar & Grill. The space has been given an entirely new look, with lots of wood and stone. Also new at this location is a family-friendly vibe. The place is owned by John and Vivian Kouimanis; in charge of the kitchen is William Morales, who previously cooked at Public House 49 in Patchogue.

On the menu: Crabcakes ($12.95), a Santa Fe Cobb salad ($14.95), a corned beef Reuben sandwich ($11.95), a classic burger ($10.95), a Greek lamb burger ($12.95), a BLT flatbread ($11.95), fish and chips ($18.95) and lemongrass-infused crème brûlée for dessert ($6.95).

 Karvers Grill is at 480 Patchogue-Holbrook Rd., Holbrook, 631-868-7300.

