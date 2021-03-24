Umberto's (25 E. Main St. in Oyster Bay): This popular pizza chain has opened a new location offering pies for takeout and delivery only. Despite the small space, the menu here is nearly as big as some of the other 11 Umberto's on the Island.

Gregory's Coffee (1932 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park): This NYC coffee chain opened its first Long Island location, offering toasted marshmallow lattes, carrot-raisin pound cake and more.

Prime 39 (39 Atlantic Ave., Lynbrook): This "resto-lounge" offers a soulful global menu of crispy shrimp with Cheddar polenta and Cajun Hollandaise, Southern fried chicken with jalapeño drizzle, prime steaks and more.

Burgerology Express (408 Jericho Tpke., Syosset): This express location is "simpler and more limited, and the prices are much lower" than the three existing Burgerologies, according to partner John Galatoulas.

Chick-fil-A, (530 Smithtown Bypass, Smithtown): The chain opened its 7th local location, offering its signature pressure-cooked chicken sandwiches, nuggets, wraps and salads, among other fast food staples.

Clementine's (4836 Sunrise Hwy., Sayville): This plant based deli and bakery offers sandwiches, bowls of chili, snickerdoodle mini-cakes and brown-banana bread, among other items.

iSouvlaki (190 Glen St., Glen Cove): This fast-casual Greek restaurant serves five types of skewers, pork, chicken, bifteki (ground beef), shrimp and chickpea balls available a la carte, in a pita wrap or on a platter.

Sign up for the Feed Me newsletter! The inside scoop on restaurants, dining deals, recipes, takeout and more delivered Thursdays. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Amanda's Bakery Co. (184 W. Main St., Bay Shore): A 26-year-old opened this bakery with Instagram-friendly sweets including custom cakes, brownies and pastries.

Super Greek (966 Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma): This new Greek restaurant offers build-your-own bowls, sandwiches, platters and more.

Gracia's Taqueria (285 Commack Rd., Commack): This family owned spot offers three-dozen main dishes that combine Mexican, Tex-Mex and Mediterranean influences.

The Grub Shop (376 New York Ave., Huntington): Social media star, The Grubfather, opened this new shop offering a variety of cheesesteaks, fries, chicken tenders, salads and more.

Hummus Fit (41 Mercedes Way, Deer Park): This new food prep service offers pre-packed eats like high-protein breakfast wraps, lean turkey meatballs, Dunkaroo-flavored protein oats and more.

Rivers Cafe USA (304 Jericho Tpke., Floral Park): This new shop, which uses coffee imported from its family farm in El Salvador, features a walk-up counter for ordering beverages and just enough space to display its homemade sweets.

P. F. Chang's (373 S. Oyster Bay Road, Plainview): The chain's new concept has a much smaller footprint, a slightly smaller menu and offers only takeout.

Baked with Grace: A Farmingdale State College student has launched this cookie pie business, offering the treat in flavors like birthday cake, Oreo brownie, red velvet cheesecake and cinnamon roll. They're available at select spots around Long Island, and online at bakedwithgraceny.com.

Disset Chocolate: This new online chocolate shop from a Cutchogue-based chocolatier stocks unqiue flavors like raspberry with black sesame and strawberry with black pepper. They're also available at local pop-ups.

Peri-Peri Guys (285 S. Broadway in Hicksville): Here, customers choose their chicken (quarter, whole, breast, skewers or wings) and sauces (lemon-herb, mango-lime, mild, hot and "the hottest we go for now"), plus sides like mashed potatoes and mac 'n cheese.

Vincent's New York Wood-Fired Pizza Truck (384 Mark Tree Rd., East Setauket): Its menu features 10 specialty pies, such as the only-on-Long Island "L.I.B.E.C.," a bacon, egg and cheese pizza with an everything-bagel crust, as well as Caesar salad and pasta e fagioli.

The Cafe at Buttercooky Bakery (495 New York Ave., Huntington): This bakery has added savory eats to its menu, like avocado toast, omelets and waffles.

Hunter the Restaurant (1053 Oyster Bay Rd., East Norwich): This upscale French-inspired bistro serves a straightforward approach to classic dishes like steak frites, bouillabaisse, paella and duck a l'orange.

SpoonSticks (4348 Merrick Rd., Massapequa): This Korean and Japanese restaurant offers tteok bok ki, a comfort dish that's sometimes thought of as Korean mac 'n cheese, Korean-style chicken wings, tonkotsu ramen and more.

David's Cookies (Huntington Station and Garden City): After operating for more than 30 years as a mail-order company, the cookie brand opened two local storefronts, at Walt Whitman shops and Roosevelt Field mall.

Elsie Lane Wing House (295 Main St., Huntington): This new wings spot offers 15 different sauces including mango-habanero and Asian garlic, plus mac-and-cheese, giant pretzels and Buffalo cauliflower bites.

Hot Chicken Mama (168 Montauk Hwy., Blue Point): This popular new chicken spot offers the comfort food in spices at one of six levels, from "easy" (dusted with cayenne) to the assaultive XL ("extra loud").

The Shuga Pie Shop (135 Deer Park Ave., Unit 3, Babylon): This tiny cake shop hidden in an alley offers no less than 10 different "shuga pies" a day, in flavors like funfetti and rainbow cookie.

Anthony's Kitchen & Cocktails (2601 Merrick Rd., Bellmore): This cozy new spot offers Italian-American dishes with a twist, including stuffed veal chops, meatball-sausage-braciole pasta and steak tacos.

Nisi Mediterranean (598 Broadhollow Rd., Melville): The menu at this new Greek restaurant, on the first floor of the Hilton, features grilled octopus, spanakopita and lamb chops, plus twists on Greek staples, too.

Farm Stores (Smithtown and Island Park): This South Florida chain opened two Long Island drive-thrus, offering groceries, household items and ready-to-eat foods.

Threes Brewing (20 Clinton Ave., Huntington): This new satellite shop for the Brooklyn-based brewery saw demand for delivery spiked on Long Island during COVID, and has since opened a local bottle shop and bar.

Charred Brick Oven (3915 Merrick Rd., Seaford): This lobster shack turned pizzeria offers a menu of Italian favorites (mozzarella in carrozza, fritto misto, pappardelle with oxtail ragù), heros, salads, cheese board and more.

La Gran Amazonia (219 E. Main St., Patchogue): This new Ecuadorian restaurant offers tripe braised with peanuts and potatoes, a savory goat stew, plus rice, beans, avocado and fried coins of plantains, and more.

Philly Pretzel Factory (346 Route 25A, Rocky Point): This pretzel chain turns out a variety of freshly baked pretzels, from traditional hand-twisted with salt or cinnamon, to specialty ones stuffed with hot dogs, cheeseburgers and more.

O.G. Ramen (14A Railroad Ave., Babylon): This new ramen spot offers a variety of bowls, from traditional to gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan.

Burger Village (901 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale): This new burger joint has landed in the food-dense nucleus of the Walmart shopping plaza, offering organic, exotic-meat patties, shakes, fries, soups and salads.

Theo Thai Bistro (621 Hicksville Rd., Bethpage): This new eatery opened with a dual focus on Thai and Vietnamese eats, like drunken noodles and pho.

Luigi Q (400 S. Oyster Bay Rd., Hicksville): This Italian restaurant has reopened three years after being destroyed by a fire.

Food Court Korea (947 Willis Ave., Albertson): At this new spot, customers can find crunchy, light fried-chicken, Korean-style dumplings, bibimbap and more.

DQ Grill and Chill (594 Middle Country Rd., Nesconset): This chain goes beyond its signature Blizzards, offering burgers, artisan sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs and more.

Duchess Cookies (331 S. Oyster Bay Rd., Plainview): Popular Long Island baker Sofia Demetriou, who specializes in stuffed cookies, opened this storefront at the Plainview Shopping Centre.

Pho 34 (3948 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown): Tucked away in a strip mall on Hempstead Turnpike, this restaurant offers Vietnamese noodles, sandwiches, fried rice and more.

Crave Cafe & Bakery (260 Main St., Huntington): This new shop quickly set about becoming a destination for fancy cupcakes, cake pops, macarons, over-the-top lattes and other Instagrammable treats.

Doughnuttery (Garden City): This bite-size doughnut kiosk opened its first Long Island location at Roosevelt Field mall, offering two-inch doughnuts in 25 different flavors like "purple pig" and "green tea buzz."

Artie's South Shore Fish Market & Grill (4257 Austin Blvd., Island Park): Three years after the original owner's death, this fish market and restaurant is back with new partners, a new look, and the very same menu.

JBBQ & Shabu Shabu (11 E. Main St., Bay Shore): This new all-you-can-eat Japanese restaurant offers a selection of 37 items to cook or grill at your table.

Bistro Demarchelier (471 Main St., Greenport): This Longtime NYC bistro takes over a former gallery, focusing on shareable plates such as raw oysters, fondue, cheese plates and charcuterie.

Red Rooster House (12 N. Park Ave, Rockville Centre): This new eatery serves a mostly Spanish menu of tapas, like shrimp in garlic sauce, sauteed chorizo sausage, paella and zarzuela (seafood stew).

Wings of New York (Oceanside): This new "ghost kitchen" from hot dog maven Nathan's offers deep-fried wings, breaded chicken tenders and "Harlem-style" chicken and waffles for delivery only.

Blaze Pizza (909 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale): This California pizza chain opened its fourth Long Island location, offering keto and cauliflower crusts, build-your-own-pizza options and more.

Japan Express (1056 Old Country Rd., Plainview): This new Japanese spot offers a cafeteria tray worth of food for $8, tofu bentos for $7, or beef and shrimp bentos for $9.

Jassi's Indian Grill (267 Mineola Blvd. , Mineola): This new Indian spot opened along the sleepy stretch of Jericho Turnpike, offering goat curry, butter chicken, garlic naan and more.