New Long Island restaurants to try this winter

Looking to fend off the winter blues? Try something new. From an NYC-inspired Italian spot, to a retro restaurant-arcade, head to these recently-opened spots for a fun night out.

King's Chophouse (52 E. Main St., Bay Shore): King's Chophouse is a foil of sorts to the sprawling steakhouses of Nassau County: Dry-aged ribeyes, steak fries as wide as two fingers and clear-as-day Gibson cocktails served in a 45-seat, almost noir-like space of ornate Art Nouveau wallpaper with a veined marble bar, moody lighting and polished details. After two years of COVID-delayed planning, the restaurant has landed in a building that was once a deli and, fittingly, a butcher. Besides steaks, the menu features a double-cut Berkshire pork chop with romesco sauce, plums and chorizo; and sliced duck breast from Crescent Duck Farm. There's also a raw bar. More info: 631-647-2688, kingschophouse.com

Tiesto's Restaurant (411 W. Main St., Patchogue): Chef Luis Marin, who spent 27 years as the head chef at Painters Restaurant in Brookhaven, mixes gastropub fare with Mexican, Spanish and Ecuadorian dishes at this new Patchogue eatery. Daily brunch (until 3 p.m. each day) ushers in omelets, eggs Benedict, huevos rancheros, chicken over waffles and a flatbread breakfast pizza. Later in the day, starters go from skirt-steak-topped nachos to shrimp ceviche with tostones. Burgers, pumpkin ravioli, paella and wine-braised short ribs appear on the larger plate list. There's also a lengthy cocktail roster featuring a bracing house margarita (made with agave syrup and tequila infused with multiple berries) and shareable 100-ounce sangrias and rum punch. More info: 631-730-8602, tiestosrestaurant.com

Nunzi's (125 Secatogue Ave., in Farmingdale): This new, Instagram-friendly Italian spot is located below Farmingdale's Fairfield Knolls apartments, just steps away from the LIRR. Nunzi's, named for the owner's late grandfather, exudes Manhattan vibes with a chic black interior illuminated by neon signs and glitzy bubble glass light fixtures. Executive chef Marc Wisehart turns out everything from stuffed Italian peppers and cacio e pepe to more modern takes on classics that include Limoncello wings and "rotolo di uova" (egg rolls stuffed with sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe and cheeses). Finish with the tiramisu explosion, a rainbow cookie cake with tiramisu filing that's covered in white chocolate truffle. More info: 516-586-8447, nunzis1274.com

SUP Vietnamese Pho & Grill (1113 North Country Rd., Stony Brook): "Sup" means soup in Vietnamese and Chef Tiger Le, formerly of Pho Vietnamese on the Lower East Side, is proud of his broth, which simmers all day. Most of the soups here are based on beef broth and feature various combinations of beef eye round, brisket, short ribs, meatballs, tripe and bone marrow. There are also chicken and vegetarian broths, with complementary additions. Add delicate rice noodles to soup and you have pho, which is traditionally served with a side dish of herbs and vegetables for maximum customization. The menu also features starters like Vietnamese summer rolls (with big, tender tiger shrimp) and braised pork ribs. (Other location at 998 Carmans Rd., Massapequa). More info: 631-675-6777, supvietnamese.com

Season (133 Glen Head Rd. in Glen Head): On an island in which too many places promise far more than they can possibly deliver, Joe Marchisotta’s restaurant is the opposite. The chef, who spent 25-plus years cooking at some of NYC's finest establishments, is serving open-faced short rib ravioli, Chilean sea bass and more in an old brick building whose facade would give speakeasies a run for their money. Although currently only open for dinner, and just four evenings a week — a Sunday brunch launches this month — word-of-mouth has already generated serious business. More info: 516-962-9330, seasonbistro.com

Arcadia Retro Eats (2890 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown): It’s hard to believe the '80s was 40 years ago, but stepping inside Levittown’s new restaurant-arcade brings you right back. The décor touches on "Saved by the Bell" and throwback blockbuster hits, and diners can play timeless games like Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong and Bubble Hockey. On the menu, diners will find old school comfort foods. Standouts include disco fries, wings and brick-pressed burgers. More info: 516-899-5309, arcadialevittown.com

Teddy's Bully Bar (46 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay): This Teddy Roosevelt-themed spot (complete with a 6-feet or so tall depiction of his face in neon) takes over the space formerly occupied by Canterbury’s, which for decades was OB’s most dependable local haunt. The dining room has been spiffed up with bar tables atop vintage bicycles and a brand-new fireplace, and there’s live music every evening but Sunday, when it’s in the afternoon. Menu highlights include a fine burger called the Hangover, the meat chargrilled and topped with a fried egg, bacon and Cheddar cheese; a panini-style Cuban sandwich of roast pork and Swiss cheese; grilled oysters with bacon, Parmesan cheese and cherry peppers; and fried codfish served with fries. More info: 516-408-5339, teddysbullybar.com

WhiskeyNeat (124 E. Main St., Patchogue): Friends Rob Delgiorno and Michael Jordan have opened this 85-seat restaurant and whiskey bar with dishes that range from gochujang wings and grilled octopus to pastrami sandwiches and fried boneless chicken thighs over grits doused with hot honey. The spot offers all-day happy hour, from noon to 7 p.m., that slashes prices by half for every spirit behind the bar. "We wanted people to be able to try all of the cool whiskeys," said Delgiorno, whether Wellers 90 Proof Rye (rare) or Old Rip Van Winkle 12 Year (super rare) which retails at $2,150 or so a bottle. More info: 631-600-3434, whiskeyneatny.com

Compiled by Corin Hirsch, Erica Marcus, Joann Vaglica and Scott Vogel