“It was like one of those reality shows, I don’t know why we didn’t film it,” said executive chef Michael Meehan on Thursday afternoon, the day before his barbecue restaurant Radio Radio in Huntington was rechristened the New Wave Burrito Bar, a vast transformation in terms of cuisines and decor.

It was a reinvention that happened in less than five days.

Meehan counted himself fortunate to have partners who are “very good at carpentry and design,” one of whom is co-owner Sal Mignano, who sounded appropriately bleary-eyed when we got him on the phone. “It’s been crazy, ’round the clock. Last night, I left at 3 a.m.”

The abrupt shift from barbecue to Mexican was prompted by Radio Radio’s “limited appeal,” Meehan said. “We had great reviews online, but the business was kind of flat. And this winter was not a great one in the restaurant business.”

Amidst the carnage, he found that tacos, which had also been offered on the Radio Radio menu, were among his best sellers. “It’s funny because our original concept was to do a taco spot. I was pushing a southern bistro direction, so we kind of split the difference by doing barbecue.”

The change feels right to Mignano as well. “Barbecue on Long Island is a little of an uphill battle, but this is more us I think.”

New Wave’s concept might be new, but Radio Radio’s meat smokers remain, and Meehan intends to put them to use producing “not very traditional burritos and tacos.” The Radio Wave is a burrito with house-made brisket, while the Low Rider is filled with smoked pork. Other New Wave menu items include a skillet of plantains dressed with corn salsa and black beans, and a bowl called Ceviche Surfer, a salad of shrimp, crab, avocado and more.

“The whole decor is California skater, surfer, rock and roll,” said Mignano. And this being a Meehan restaurant, it comes with a playlist. Vauxhall, his other Huntington restaurant, is a “punk rock burger hall,” while a Memphis soundtrack underscored Radio Radio’s brisket and ribs. Unsurprisingly, Meehan’s newest venture will be accompanied by ’80s new wave music, a playlist of the sort Meehan used to hear on WLIR and WDRE in his salad days.

That and some southern California surfer tunes, of course. This is a restaurant dedicated to waves, after all.

New Wave Burrito Bar is at 24 Clinton Ave., Huntington ; 631-923-2622, newwaveburritobar.com