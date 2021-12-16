It’s been a long year, Long Island. But here we are, in mid-December, with New Year’s Eve fast approaching, and we’re hungry. For comforts that come on a plate (that we won’t have to wash afterward), for drinks that flow like water, for entertainment that transports us — if only for an evening — to a more carefree time and place.

As always, restaurants are ready to oblige, offering delicious fun and style to spare. In the spirit of the season, here are a handful of NYE happenings — at price points to suit every budget — that go out of their way to show revelers a good time. Find throwback live tunes, open bars, extra spaghetti and kitchen-sink desserts. So dust off your date-night shoes — 2022 is calling.

Blue Point Brewpub (225 W. Main St., Patchogue): To ring in 2022, Blue Point’s Patchogue brewpub is hosting a masquerade party. With plenty of suds and pub snacks in the offing, guests will dance to two sets of music — a set from DJ Techpat in addition to live jams by rollicking rockers Groney & Friends. Head outside for fireworks at midnight. Masquerade, rave-themed or otherwise sparkly attire encouraged, but not mandatory. Proof of vaccination or negative covid test required. Price: $40 cover — drinks and food billed on consumption. More info: 631-627-8292; bluepointbrewing.com

Mesita (212 Merrick Rd., Rockville Centre): Pass the salt — it’s margarita time. Rockville Centre’s stylish Mexican favorite is celebrating the new year with a spicy after-dinner fiesta. Starting at 10 p.m., the restaurant (and its newly opened second location at 825 Franklin Ave. in Garden City) will clear out the dining room for a tequila-fueled dance party (the tequila list is 100 bottles strong). DJs will be on-hand providing live beats. Price: $60 includes three-hour open bar, midnight toast. More info: 516-282-9900; mesitarestaurants.com

Ruvo (63 Broadway, Greenlawn): Ruvo executive chef Anthony D’amico has assembled a three-course spread featuring tried-and-true favorites developed over his 16-year tenure at the restaurant. Prime your palate with Peconic Bay oysters Rockefeller or tuna tartare, then move on to fresh flounder curled around crawfish and leeks, or roasted Crescent Farms duck with apricot gastrique. Finally, wrap it up with flourless chocolate-peanut-butter cake or Ruvo’s long-loved tiramisu. (Other location at 105 Wynn Ln., Port Jefferson). Price: $65-$80, depending on choice of entree. More info: 631-261-7700; ruvorestaurant.com

Sergio’s Italian Restaurant (5422 Merrick Rd., Massapequa): A fixture on Merrick Road in Massapequa since 1986, Sergio’s is part old-school red-sauce joint, part dinner theater. On New Year’s Eve, Elvis (a native Long Islander named Steve Mitchell by day) will be in the house, as patrons sup on baked clams or mushrooms stuffed with breadcrumbs; plates heaped with golden fried squid; chicken Marsala; Parmigiana of chicken, shrimp or eggplant; and other Italian-American classics. Price: $75; includes dinner (two courses, plus salad, spaghetti with marinara, cookies, soda and coffee) and Champagne toast. More info: 516-541-6554; sergiositalianrestaurant.com

View (3 Consuelo Pl., Oakdale): If you’d like to celebrate the end of 2021 with a sunset, consider eating early — View’s dining room offers a fine visage the Great South Bay. Pick a bottle from the restaurant’s award-winning wine list, snag a window table and watch the sun sink into the water. Then glance at chef Billy Muzio’s menu, which keeps things polished but simple with dishes like sherried lobster bisque and Fire Island oysters, seared scallops with risotto, or a surf and turf of filet mignon and lobster tail. For dessert, find warm apple tarts (served a la mode) and sticky toffee pudding cake. Price: First seating (4-6 p.m.) $75; Second seating (6:15-8 p.m.), $95. More info: 516-628-3330, lessings.com

Carney’s Irish Pub (136 Broadway, Amityville): They say the ‘90s are back in style again, but don’t let that stop you from channeling your inner ‘80s child on the final night of 2021. If that sounds fun, you can head to Carney’s in Amityville village for a night of bottomless booze, classic Irish pub fare and singalong Meat Loaf tunes — complete with costume changes and all the trappings of a major production — courtesy of LI’s homegrown seven-piece ensemble All Revved Up. Price: $100, includes a buffet-style meal, open bar. More info: 631-464-4445; carneysamityvillage.com

The Linwood Restaurant & Cocktails (150 E. Main St., Bay Shore): Since opening in 2019, the Linwood has earned a loyal local following for its quirky, atmospheric setting, elegant cocktails and chef Henry Freidank’s thoughtful gastropub-style eats. For New Year’s, the restaurant is hosting a ticketed after-dinner affair that starts at 10 p.m. A DJ will be spinning tunes as revelers dance, drink (there’s an open bar) and graze upon small bites. Champagne toast as the clock strikes midnight. Price: $120. More info: 631-665-1256; thelinwoodbayshore.com

Harbor Club at Prime (95 New York Ave., Huntington): If you feel like giving 2021 an epic send-off, dig out your glitziest gown and head to Huntington for the Harbor Club at Prime’s full-length NYE fête. The evening opens with a cocktail reception of passed hors d'oeuvres and luscious buffet stations brimming with everything from barbecue to just-rolled sushi. Then, tuck in for a three-course meal (filet mignon beef Wellington, rack of lamb, hazelnut-Parmesan crusted swordfish), followed by desserts and DJ-led dancing. The open bar flows from start to finish. Proof of vaccination or negative covid test required. Price: $225. More info: 631-271-5600; harborclubatprime.com