Calling all Jets fans/oenophiles: It's time to celebrate like it’s 1969 with a new wine that commemorates the 50th anniversary of the team's upset victory over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.

With the vintage 2016 Jets Uncorked Champion Reserve, you can toast quarterback Joe Namath, coach Weeb Eubank, Matt Snell, Jim Turner and all the others who made history on Jan. 12, 1969.

The bottle's quarterback is winemaker Joe Wagner, of the family that founded Caymus Vineyards, the respected Napa Valley producer, and the robust, California wine is mainly zinfandel, balanced with merlot, syrah, and petit sirah. Only 5,000 cases were made. A bottle sells for about $25. And you'll easily spot the label, which sports the team's colors, logo, and an illustration of the key play of the game.

Jets Uncorked may be purchased by the glass at MetLife Stadium, online at nyjets.com/wine, and at many wine merchants on Long Island.

The Jets' success at the Orange Bowl in Miami on that January day was the team's first and only Super Bowl triumph.