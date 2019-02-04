Long Island’s second New York Open tennis tournament is getting the star-chef treatment: On Feb. 9, David Burke will preside over the opening-night festivities at NYCB Live at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale. In addition to serving an array of signature dishes, the chef will stage an Iron-Chef-style contest between former No. 1 players Andy Roddick and Jim Courier. After that battle, the two will play an exhibition match.

Roddick likes his chances on the court better than at the stove. "I was informed by Chef David Burke that we'll be doing a bit of an Iron Chef, David Burke-style competition,” he said, “and I'm not optimistic about my abilities at all. And I'm pretty curious about what's going to be in the magic box of ingredients. I tried to get him to tell me a couple things and he was a steel trap. He didn't tell me anything. My kitchen skills . . . I'm good with anything that involves a toaster. That's the extent of it."

Luckily, paying customers will know what they are getting. Burke’s luxe buffet features five stations:

Station 1: Bad-boy sliders, chicken BLT sliders, Impossible Burger (vegan) sliders

Station 2: Berkshire pork loin with Oyster Bay clam sauce, red salt-aged strip steak, mushrooms and leeks, mashed potatoes

Station 3: Mini fish tacos, pastrami sliders

Station 4: Pastrami salmon, "clothesline bacon," bao buns with pickled vegetables, quinoa salad

Station 5: Cheesecake pops, waffles with endless toppings

The buffet, set up on the arena’s grandstand court, is also an opening-night party for the tournament’s players, including No. 1 U.S.-ranked John Isner, No. 5 world-ranked Kevin Anderson, the Bryan brothers, Sam Querrey, Jack Sock, rising star Alex De Minaur and local favorite Noah Rubin.

The Taste of New York Open begins at 6 p.m. Tickets, $250, include the buffet, the Iron-chef-style cooking battle and VIP seats for Courier vs. Roddick. Click here to purchase or call 800-745-3000.

Throughout the tournament (Feb. 10 to 17), the Nassau Coliseum’s concessions will be serving Burke-inspired fare, in addition to their usual menus. Look for his “bad boy” bacon cheeseburger, chicken BLT and, at the pizza stand in the main lobby, chopped chicken salad, pizza Margherita and “angry lobster” mac and cheese.

Burke, whose culinary creations range from iconic restaurants such as Manhattan’s davidburke & donatella to fanciful foods such as cheesecake lollipops, took over all the food and beverage service at The Garden City Hotel in March, transforming the hotel’s signature restaurant, Polo Steakhouse, into Red Salt Room by David Burke, and Polo Lounge into King Bar by David Burke.

NYCB Live at Nassau Coliseum is at 1255 Hempstead Tpke., Uniondale, 516-231-4848, nycblive.com.