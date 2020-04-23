Several rounds and multiple picks — this year, it goes beyond the NFL Draft.

In conjunction with the annual event, held by videoconferencing for the first time, Lessing’s Hospitality Group is offering football fans their own lineup of food from an NFL-inspired menu and beer at four restaurants.

The Library Café, Maxwell’s, Post Office Café and Southside Bar & Restaurant are offering an NFL draft package that includes two orders of Buffalo wings (traditional or boneless), plus two burgers or crispy chicken ranch wraps, paired with either fries or a side salad, and a growler of Bud or Miller Lite for $60.

The offer, which feeds at least two people, is valid all day Thursday through Saturday. Orders can be placed by calling the restaurant directly, or ordering via Grubhub. The eateries are open Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Library Café is at 274 Main St. in Farmingdale; Maxwell’s at 501 Main St. in Islip; Post Office Café at 130 West Main St. in Babylon; and Southside Bar & Restaurant at, 5 3rd Ave. in Bayshore. More info: lessings.com