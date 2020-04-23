TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
33° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Lessing's Hospitality Group offering NFL Draft packages to go

Lessing's Hospitality Group is offering an NFL package

Lessing's Hospitality Group is offering an NFL package to go. Credit: Jen Cantin

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Print

Several rounds and multiple picks — this year, it goes beyond the NFL Draft. 

In conjunction with the annual event, held by videoconferencing for the first time, Lessing’s Hospitality Group is offering football fans their own lineup of food from an NFL-inspired menu and beer at four restaurants.

The Library Café, Maxwell’s, Post Office Café and Southside Bar & Restaurant are offering an NFL draft package that includes two orders of Buffalo wings (traditional or boneless), plus two burgers or crispy chicken ranch wraps, paired with either fries or a side salad, and a growler of Bud or Miller Lite for $60. 

The offer, which feeds at least two people, is valid all day Thursday through Saturday. Orders can be placed by calling the restaurant directly, or ordering via Grubhub. The eateries are open Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Library Café is at 274 Main St. in Farmingdale; Maxwell’s at 501 Main St. in Islip; Post Office Café at 130 West Main St. in Babylon; and Southside Bar & Restaurant at, 5 3rd Ave. in Bayshore. More info: lessings.com

By Joann Vaglica Joann.vaglica@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Pan-fried pork-shrimp-chive dumplings at Zouji Dumpling House in New Northern Chinese eatery focuses on dumplings
Straw and hay pasta with prosciutto, peas, cream New Lynbrook Italian eatery is instantly one of LI's best
Fried calamari piadini with zucchini, artichoke, frisee, cherry Does Melville's huge new Italian spot live up to the hype?
The provolone-draped picanha burger is available on the Why you need to grab a seat in the bar at this new Brazilian steakhouse
The chapli kebab features patties of smartly seasoned New modest halal spot turns out savory grilled kebabs
Spaghetti carbonara at Bravo Nader in Huntington. Eclectic Huntington Italian spot still charming after 24 years
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search