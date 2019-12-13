Woodbury is the latest town to score a branch of Long Island’s singular Japanese-Peruvian eatery whose existing locations, Port Washington (2016) and Oyster Bay (2017), share a spot on Newsday’s Top 10 sushi list.

The new NOP takes over the old BurgerFi location in the Party City shopping center on Jericho Turnpike. The menu will be almost identical to the other restaurants, with a variety of inventive rolls ($13 to $20) and small plates ($9 to $16) and a handful of entrees ($24 to $28), plus sushi-bar standards

“Nikkei” cuisine originated with Peru’s Japanese community; its most famous avatar is Nobu Matsuhisa, the world-famous Japanese-born chef who opened his first restaurant in 1973 in Lima, Peru — two decades before Nobu debuted in Manhattan. Nikkei of Peru’s chef-partner, Asa Jong, is a veteran of the original Nobu. He owns Nikkei of Peru with his wife Lina and Barry Wohl. (The team also owns a Nikkei of Peru in Rye, in Westchester.)

Jong trains all the chefs and oversees every piece of fish, every tub of sauce. Among his greatest hits are yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño-yuzu soy; tacu tacu bites (crispy rice with spicy tuna, salmon or yellowtail; steamed monkfish liver with sweet miso and caviar; and jalea mixta (fried seafood).

Nikkei of Peru is at 8063 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury, 516-588-9080; 94 South St., Oyster Bay, 516-226-1810; 55 Shore Rd., Port Washington, 516-439-4201; nikkeiofperu.com.