Noah's of Greenport dinner at James Beard House

Noah Schwartz, chef of Noah's in Greenport, is slated to prepare a "taste of the North Fork" dinner at the James Beard House in Manhattan on Thursday, Feb. 5.

The cost is $170; $130 for James Beard Foundation members. To reserve, call 212-627-2308. It starts at 7 p.m. The Beard House is at 167 W. 12th St.

Schwartz's menu will be paired with wines from Bedell Cellars in Cutchogue. Noah's is on Newsday's Top 100 restaurant list, in the seafood category. The restaurant earned a three-star rating in Newsday.

Schwartz's dinner includes curried North Fork winter squash soup with toasted pine nuts and chive oil, matched with Bedell's 2013 viognier; marinated heirloom cherry tomatoes and local mozzarella, with the 2013 chardonnay; seared Peconic Bay scallops with pumpkin puree and sage brown butter, with the 2013 cabernet franc; Crescent Duck Farm duck two ways, with duck-leg confit and roasted duck breast in a red-wine reduction, paired with Bedell's 2010 Musee red blend; and Wickham's Pear Cider-poached pear panna cotta with Shinn Estate cider syrup and local mint, sent out with Bedell's 2013 sparkling rose.

Hors d'oeuvres include roasted North Fork oysters; crab-stuffed deviled eggs; local steak frites with horseradish creme fraiche and truffled gougeres, or cheese puffs.

Noah's will be on winter break Jan. 20 to Feb. 5.

Noah's, 136 Front St., Greenport; 631-477-6720.