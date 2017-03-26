TODAY'S PAPER
NY Garden Kabobs takes over hidden Huntington location

NY Garden Kabobs in Huntington offers marinated kebabs

NY Garden Kabobs in Huntington offers marinated kebabs grilled over a flame and other Middle Eastern and Afghan specialties. Photo Credit: Corin Hirsch

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Tracking down Huntington’s NY Garden Kabobs isn’t simple: The cafe is down an alley that cuts between Wall Street and a municipal parking lot. Yet those who find its lime-green awning and step through the door beneath it are rewarded with the aromas of skewered meat being grilled over open flames — the backbone of the Middle Eastern/Afghan food offered by new owners Leila and Oz Sidiqi.

The husband-and-wife team took over the eatery — once known as Tasty American Coo Coo — in December, keeping the name but adding dishes from their native Afghanistan, such as bolanee, a fried flatbread stuffed with spinach. They also transformed the space from a bare-bones takeout joint to a sit-down cafe with bistro tables, paintings and an airy vibe.

Though the couple are both from Kabul, they met in New York 35 years ago, and once owned Ariana Kebab Palace in Jamaica, Queens.

In the open kitchen of NY Garden Kabobs, Oz Sidiqi marinates meat for his kebabs overnight, bakes fresh flatbread each day and seasons giant pans of basmati rice.

“This is a business I am passionate about,” he said during a recent lunch service, adding that many of the recipes he serves were created by his wife.

Appetizers and side dishes range from $5 to $7, while wraps, chicken shawarma and kebabs range from $12 to $23 (the latter for grilled whole branzino).

The BYOB spot is open every day except Monday for lunch and dinner.

NY Garden Kabobs, 46-I Gerard St., Huntington; 631-923-0448

