TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
SEARCH
38° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants
By JOAN REMINICK

O'Mally's in Southold: New owner, new look

A burger and fries at the new version

A burger and fries at the new version of O'Malley's in Southold in February 2015 Photo Credit: Newsday / Joan Reminick

Print

A Southold standby for burgers and steaks, O’Mally’s has changed its ownership as well as its look. And there will be more changes up ahead.

Owner Jimmy Kokotas also owns two restaurants, both named Tom’s, in Brooklyn, one in Prospect Heights and one in Coney Island. In Southold, Kokotas said he's brightened the place, replacing carpets with tile floors and renovating the kitchen to bring the place “into the 21st century.”

Kokotas said he expects to add lamb chops, pork and more seafood to the moderately priced menu. Soon, he will launch breakfast (a meal served by his other two restaurants) and, by the time summer comes, plans to change the place’s name to Tom’s.

For now, though, it’s O’Mally’s. On the current menu: Corn fritters ($6.95), a bacon burger ($12.95), a seafood basket ($19.95), a sizzling sirloin steak platter ($21.95) and a Mexican chicken sandwich ($12.95)

O’Mally’s is at 44780 Rte. 48, Southold, 631-765-2111

By JOAN REMINICK

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer