Olive Garden to close in Massapequa

Olive Garden is closing its Massapequa location after 24 years in business. Photo Credit: Olive Garden

There will be one less Olive Garden on Long Island where you can get your breadsticks fix.

The Italian chain’s Massapequa location is closing on Friday after its dinner service, according to Hunter Robinson, Olive Garden’s communications manager. 

“Closing our Massapequa restaurant is a difficult business decision, and one we made very carefully and thoughtfully, particularly because it impacts our team members and our guests,” he said.

According to Robinson, the Massapequa location employed just under 100 people, and about two-thirds of them have accepted new positions at Long Island’s remaining Olive Garden locations or other eateries owned by Darden Restaurants, the chain’s parent company.

Olive Garden’s menu is highlighted by classic Italian fare, including lasagna, calamari, ziti al forno, ravioli, chicken and eggplant parmigiana.

This location, which opened in March 1994, is at 5598 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa.

The other Long Island locations are at the Westbury Plaza at 1246 Old Country Rd., Westbury; 1715 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore; 610 W. Sunrise Hwy., Valley Stream; and Centereach Mall at 257 Centereach Mall, Centereach.

By Joann Vaglica joann.vaglica@newsday.com

