"I have a complaint," said a customer who walked into the newly opened Once Bitten Donuts in Massapequa Park. "Your doughnuts are too good," he followed, letting out a chuckle.

The new spot joins the ranks of over-the-top doughnut cafes such as East Main on Main in Port Jefferson, Duck Donuts in Hauppauge, Grindstone Coffee and Donuts in Sag Harbor and Doughology in Lynbrook and Babylon.

Co-owners (and sisters-in-law) Catherine and Claire Logozzo’s new shop features doughnuts made of cake and those of yeast — all with over-the-top names to boot. Flavors include C is for Cookies n Cream, The Devil Made Me Do It (chocolate doughnut, triple chocolate icing, chocolate brownie chunks, chocolate flakes and a double chocolate drizzle) and Singing the Blues Berry Crumble (blueberry doughnut, vanilla icing topped with crumbs and blueberry jam). Yeast doughnuts come in flavors such as Apple of Your Eye Fritters, Are You Cereal (topped with icing and cereal of the month) and You’re Bacon Me Crazy for Maple (maple icing and maple candied bacon sprinkled with sugar). Classics cost $3.25 and signatures cost $3.95.

Once Bitten Donuts turns out more than 1,000 doughnuts a day; the Logozzo husbands handle the frying before the wives take over with decorating.

Aside from doughnuts, Once Bitten Donuts offers hot and iced American coffee, espresso, cappuccinos, lattes and Sail Away’s cold brew and nitro on tap.

For now, the shop is takeout only, but the plan is to eventually add seating for up to 10.

Once Bitten Donuts is at 1000 Park Blvd. in Massapequa Park. 516-882-0333. oncebittendonuts.com. It’s open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10 a.m. until the shop sells out.