Anthony Scotto, whose portfolio includes three of Long Island's top steakhouses, plans to open an Italian restaurant on Route 110 in Melville before year's end.

The restaurant, to be called One 10, is being built on the former site of the Wonder Bread Hostess warehouse and distribution center at 569 Broadhollow Rd. (Rte. 110).

Scotto said the new restaurant would be "casual and upscale, with fresh pastas" such as cacio e pepe and pasta Bolognese, as well as light, Italian classics. The menu for One 10 has not been finalized.

The new restaurant is expected to seat about 300 in a 15,000-square-foot space. "It should be done by the end of the year," Scotto said, in either October or November.

Scotto's restaurants include Blackstone Steakhouse in Melville, Rare650 in Syosset, and Insignia Prime Steak & Sushi in Smithtown.

Each holds a three-star rating in Newsday. The three, which are known for their sushi and other seafood in addition to steaks, are on Newsday's annual list of Long Island's top 100 restaurants.

Scotto's restaurants also take in One North, a contemporary establishment in Jericho with Mediterranean-inspired cuisine.

