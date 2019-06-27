TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
SEARCH
68° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Restaurant titan Anthony Scotto set to open Italian restaurant on Route 110 in Melville

A rendering of interior of One 10,

 A rendering of interior of One 10, slated to be completed in the fall.  Photo Credit: Anthony Scotto Restaurants

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

Anthony Scotto, whose portfolio includes three of Long Island's top steakhouses, plans to open an Italian restaurant on Route 110 in Melville before year's end.

The restaurant, to be called One 10, is being built on the former site of the Wonder Bread Hostess warehouse and distribution center at 569 Broadhollow Rd. (Rte. 110).

Scotto said the new restaurant would be "casual and upscale, with fresh pastas" such as cacio e pepe and pasta Bolognese, as well as light, Italian classics. The menu for One 10 has not been finalized.

The new restaurant is expected to seat about 300 in a 15,000-square-foot space. "It should be done by the end of the year," Scotto said, in either October or November.

Scotto's restaurants include Blackstone Steakhouse in Melville, Rare650 in Syosset, and Insignia Prime Steak & Sushi in Smithtown.

Each holds a three-star rating in Newsday. The three, which are known for their sushi and other seafood in addition to steaks, are on Newsday's annual list of Long Island's top 100 restaurants.

Scotto's restaurants also take in One North, a contemporary establishment in Jericho with Mediterranean-inspired cuisine.

anthonyscottorestaurants.com

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Mix and match your meats and salad bar The dos and don'ts at LI's newest all-you-can-eat BBQ spot
A two-pound, perfectly steamed lobster is accompanied by Veteran seafood spot remains one of LI's best
The nachos simple are anything but, and come Hole-in-the-wall eatery turns out LI's best Mexican
The Shanghai shao mai at Blue Wave in New Chinese eatery goes way beyond soup dumplings
Seared scallop meuniere is served over orzo at 15-year-old bistro doesn't just rest on killer views
Caramelized onions, prosciutto and goat cheese top the LI bistro impresses with $5 burgers, more
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search