Woodbury Common, the shopping center on Jericho Turnpike, has been sushi-less since Ruby Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar closed earlier this year. Now Onsen Sushi has moved in to fill the void.

This is a second restaurant for Onsen, whose Oakdale location opened in 2010 (and whose elaborate tuna-avocado-peanut Victoria roll made Newsday’s list of LI’s most over-the-top sushi rolls). The new owners haven’t made any major decorative changes — there’s a little less glitz and a little more reclaimed wood.

In addition to the rolls (the menu lists 27 “special” ones, most around $14, and about as many regular ones, $4 to $7), there are hot and cold appetizers ($5.50 to $17), sushi and sashimi entrees ($16 to $28), a la carte sushi and sashimi, kitchen entrees ($13.50 to $24), soba and udon noodles ($13 to $18), and bento boxes ($22). Lunch specials are significantly less expensive.

Onsen is still waiting for its liquor license, but, to celebrate its grand opening, the restaurant is offering 20 percent off all orders (dine-in and takeout) through the end of May.

The vacant space next to Onsen, formerly Andrea’s 25, is still vacant.

Onsen Sushi is at 8285 Jericho Tpke, Woodbury, 516-226-8860, onsensushi.com.