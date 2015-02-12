Open: Asa in Huntington

The newest taste in downtown Huntington: Peruvian tapas and sushi.

Yes, Asa has a Peruvian accent, though not a very pronounced one. There's tomato ceviche and ceviche Asa-style. Anticucho, tradtionally beef heart but often stew meat, is listed among the sauces for six main courses.

Uncooked fish is available via sushi rolls, traditional sushi and sashimi. The cooked takes in tempura, ramen squid pasta with garlic sauce, lamb rosemary miso, yellowtail collar with ginger salsa, beef gyoza, cauliflower with jalapeno dressing, and, of course, crisp kale.

The sleek, blond-wood spot's price range goes from $3 to $9 for soups; $9 to $13 for cold dishes; $5 to $24 for hot ones; and $18 to $28 for main courses.

Asa is open for lunch Tuesday-Saturday, noon-3 p.m.; and dinner, Tuesday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5-11 p.m., and 3-9 p.m. on Sunday. It's closed on Monday.

Asa Peruvian Tapas & Sushi, 46 Gerard St., Huntington; 631-683-5330.