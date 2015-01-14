TODAY'S PAPER
By Peter M. Gianotti

Open: Boca in Glen Cove

Boca has opened near the Jude Thaddeus Marina

Boca has opened near the Jude Thaddeus Marina in Glen Cove. January 2015. Photo Credit: Newsday / Peter M. Gianotti

Step outside and you're ready for a trip to Boca.

If, however, Florida isn't an option, there's Glen Cove. Boca has arrived near the Jude Thaddeus Marina, in the former home of Water's Edge and, a while back, Steamboat Landing.

The newcomer specializes in Mexican and American fare. The Mexican dishes include crisp and soft taquitos, enchiladas, and appetizers such as corn soup, sea scallops in mole sauce, and queso fundido with Chihuahua cheese. American selections include steaks and chops, Wagyu beef sliders and a lobster roll.

Boca, which also is called Boca Kitchen Bar,  is open every day. Lunch is Monday to Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; brunch, Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and dinner from 4 p.m. weekdays and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. After dinner hours on Friday and Saturday, Boca offers tapas.

Boca, 74 Shore Rd., Glen Cove; 516-674-8000.

 

