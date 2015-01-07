TODAY'S PAPER
By Joan Reminick

Open in Glen Cove: Pollo Campero

Marinated fried chicken is the signature item at

Marinated fried chicken is the signature item at the new Pollo Campero in Glen Cove.

If Latin chicken gets you chirping, you may want to check out the newest branch of Pollo Campero, which features a poultry-centric menu. The international chain originated in Guatemala and has its U.S. corporate headquarters in Dallas.  

The signature item at this counter-serve spot is marinated fried chicken ($7.81 for three pieces with a side dish and tortillas or a dinner roll), but you can also get half a grilled chicken ($8.69 for a half, with a side and a tortilla), a chicken bowl containing fried or grilled chicken with rice, beans, tomato and cilantro ($5.64), as well as empanadas ($1.73 for one; $7.59 for three, plus a side dish).

The new Pollo Campero is at 190 Glen St., Glen Cove, 516-676-3000. Other Long Island branches are at 1665 Fifth Ave., Brentwood, 631-435-7426; 50 Fulton Ave., Hempstead, 516-281-0070; 1805 New York Ave., Huntington Station, 631-423-6600, and 160 Wheeler Rd., Central Islip, 631-232-9200, campero.com

