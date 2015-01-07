Open in Glen Cove: Pollo Campero

If Latin chicken gets you chirping, you may want to check out the newest branch of Pollo Campero, which features a poultry-centric menu. The international chain originated in Guatemala and has its U.S. corporate headquarters in Dallas.

The signature item at this counter-serve spot is marinated fried chicken ($7.81 for three pieces with a side dish and tortillas or a dinner roll), but you can also get half a grilled chicken ($8.69 for a half, with a side and a tortilla), a chicken bowl containing fried or grilled chicken with rice, beans, tomato and cilantro ($5.64), as well as empanadas ($1.73 for one; $7.59 for three, plus a side dish).

The new Pollo Campero is at 190 Glen St., Glen Cove, 516-676-3000. Other Long Island branches are at 1665 Fifth Ave., Brentwood, 631-435-7426; 50 Fulton Ave., Hempstead, 516-281-0070; 1805 New York Ave., Huntington Station, 631-423-6600, and 160 Wheeler Rd., Central Islip, 631-232-9200, campero.com