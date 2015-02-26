TODAY'S PAPER
30° Good Evening
SEARCH
30° Good Evening
LifestyleRestaurants
By JOAN REMINICK

Open in Long Beach: Lost & Found

New to Long Beach is Lost & Found;

New to Long Beach is Lost & Found; February 2015 Photo Credit: Newsday / Joan Reminick

Print

A spirit of community was central to the idea of the new Lost & Found in Long Beach.

So says chef-owner Alexis Trolf, former chef and co-owner of the departed Caffe Laguna, also in the West End of Long Beach. That restaurant fell victim to superstorm Sandy.

The new place has one communal table and several small tables for two, which, Trolf said, can be put together. The menu was designed with sharing in mind. Listed among small plates are truffled rustic potatoes ($8), smoked sablefish salad ($10), roast monkfish ($15) and poached oysters ($15). Any one of the small plates may be paired with the larger plates, designed to feed two or more. Right now, there are three: bone-in rib eye ($60), garlic roasted chicken ($45) and lamb cassoulet ($50). They come with a vegetable or salad.

The place is still waiting for its liquor license.

Lost & Found is at 951 W. Beech St., Long Beach, 516- 442-2606

By JOAN REMINICK

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer