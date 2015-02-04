TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Afternoon
41° Good Afternoon
LifestyleRestaurants
By JOAN REMINICK

Open in Port Washington: Yummy Gyro

Chicken souvlaki at the new Yummy Gyro in

Chicken souvlaki at the new Yummy Gyro in Port Washington Photo Credit: Yummy Gyro

Print

Pablo Mendoza, chef co-owner of the new Mediterranean restaurant Yummy Gyro in Port Washington, traces his ancestry to neither Greece nor Turkey. Instead, Mendoza, who cooked at such spots as Shish Kebab in Port Washington, Chicken Kebab in Roslyn Heights and Gyro World in Bayside, has roots in Ecuador. But he and his brothers (and partners) Agustin and Misias say they have a love and respect for the cuisines of the Mediterranean region.

Their new restaurant, which takes over the former Main Street digs of India Garden, is an offshoot of Yummy Gyro in Williston Park, a takeout spot they bought from its original owners. The Port Washington restaurant features table service as well as a wine list.

On the menu: hummus ($5.95), spinach pie ($5.95), marinated chicken souvlaki with pita ($4.95), a lamb and beef gyro sandwich ($7.95), a chicken gyro platter ($13.49), house-made (spiced, vertically spit-roasted, sliced) pork doner platter ($12.95), a Latino wrap featuring pork doner, jalapeños, avocados, tomatoes and Jack cheese ($8.95), moussaka ($14.49) and whole grilled branzino ($19.95).

Yummy Gyro is at 82 Main St., Port Washington, 516-708-9020, yummygyro.com

By JOAN REMINICK

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer