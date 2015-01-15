Open in Syosset: Luna Garden

TODAY'S PAPER
For those nostalgic for the way Chinese restaurants on Long Island used to be, there comes the new Luna Garden in Syosset. It has neither a sushi bar nor a menu filled with fusion pretensions, but instead features a roster of old favorites such as barbecued spare ribs, pork egg foo young, General Tso's chicken and pepper steak. Nothing on the menu exceeds $16.

Located in the former digs of Energy Kitchen, Luna Garden is a small and attractive space — with the oddball presence near the window of a larger-than-life-size stuffed bear dressed as a British bobby. “It was gift from a customer,”  owner Joanna Yuen said.

A sampling of the menu: scallion pancake ($4.75), wonton soup ($1.95), shrimp lo mein ($8.25), General Tso’s chicken ($12.95), beef with broccoli ($11.95), walnut shrimp ($15.95) and Mongolian beef ($14.50). There’s also a roster of healthy and gluten-free choices.  

Luna Garden is at 170 Jericho Tpke., Syosset, 516-864-2738.

