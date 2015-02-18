Open in Williston Park: Sushi Yume

With credentials that include Nobu 57 and Buddha Bar in Manhattan, sushi chef Willie Pak has opened Sushi Yume, a sushi-centric restaurant in Williston Park. It takes over the former strip mall digs of K's Sushi Plus. The place has been fully renovated, Pak said.

On the menu: Shishito pepper with sea salt ($6), miso zuke Chilean sea bass ($12), fluke tiradito ($12.50), “monkey brain,” which is a cremini mushroom filled with cream cheese and spicy tuna and deep-fried ($9), rainbow roll ($12), sushi and sashimi dinner ($26), tofu teriyaki ($16) and pan-fried striped bass ($18).

The restaurant offers live jazz on weekends about once a month.

Sushi Yume is at 412 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, 516-739-8188