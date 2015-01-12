Open: Koi Kokoro in Islip

Koi Kokoro arrived in Islip with the holidays. And it's unwrapping a lot of good flavors on Main Street in the new year.

Billed as "Japanese tapas," the specialties here are tasty small plates, both traditional and inventive.

Winners include the house's version of sliders, which are more like steamed buns. The fine fillings take in ginger, pork and scallion; Korean-style barbecued beef; and fried cod with "kimchi salsa." Nigirizushi, the familiar union of uncooked fish on ovals of vinegared rice; and pristine sashimi also are available, as are colorful specialty rolls, tempuras, dumplings, and noodle dishes.

Koi Kokoro is open Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.