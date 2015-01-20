TODAY'S PAPER
By Peter M. Gianotti

Open: Vortex Asian Bistro in Port Jefferson Station

The menu at Vortex Asian Bistro is primarily

The menu at Vortex Asian Bistro is primarily Japanese, but adds fusion fare and a lounge to the mix. Photo Credit: iStock

And you thought the only vortex to arrive in winter is polar.

Vortex Asian Bistro is a new addition on Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station. It's primarily Japanese, but adds fusion fare and a lounge to the mix.

In addition to sushi, sashimi and assorted rolls, Vortex offers appetizers such as grilled Chilean sea bass with miso sauce, sesame tuna, and squid with barbecue sauce. Fresh apple is in the tuna tartare; guacamole and tofu aioli, atop the tuna pizza. The restaurant's highlight may be the multicourse, formal kaiseki dinner.

Vortex Asian Bistro is open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 11 p.m.; and from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Vortex Asian Bistro 4747-30 Rte. 347, Port Jefferson Station; 631-509-1000.
 

