Organic Krush owners Fran Paniccia and Michelle Walrath “and a car full of teenage girls” were road tripping along the northeast In the summer of 2014, with plans to attend Taylor Swift and One Direction concerts.

But when it came to eating while on the road, the gaggle of girls found that there weren’t a lot of healthy options.

“If no one else [is] doing it, then we [will],” Walrath recalls sayig. So the pair set out to open a lifestyle eatery, a place that serves “clean, delectable, beautiful, chemical-free, hormone-free organic food.”

Less than a year later, in May 2015, the two women, along with chef-owner Jimmy Tchinnis of Swallow East in Montauk, opened their flagship store in Woodbury. Within two years they opened another, in Amagansett. Their three new locations are slated to open soon: Plainview on Saturday, Roslyn on July 13, and Rockville Centre in the fall.

The menus mirror each other at all new locations — breakfast all day, ranging from $4 for eggs to $12 for a frittata; acai bowls ($10-$13), bone broth and bowls ($4-$15) and soup ($4).

Customers can also find a gluten-free bakery that serves doughnuts ($4), muffins ($2-$4), cookies ($2) and more. After rebranding as a lifestyle eatery, Paniccia and Walrath added a “build your own” section, where customers can customize bowls, salads, wraps and tacos (starting at $12). Add-ins cost between 50 cents (for dressing) and $7 (for shrimp).

The restaurant also offers a selection of cold-pressed juices ($9-$10), shots (a smaller quantity of the juice, $5), smoothies ($8-$11) and coffee beverages ($3.50-$5). It also plans on selling beer and wine.

Organic Krush in Plainview, which features 10 tables and a small lounge area indoors, plus an outdoor patio will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s in the same shopping center as Sugar Crazy and Starbucks.

The inside scoop on restaurants, dining deals, recipes, takeout and more delivered Thursdays. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Organic Krush will be opening at 1495 Old Country Rd., Plainview. 516-209-4153; 1508 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn. 516-206-4072; and 27 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre. organickrush.com