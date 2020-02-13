Female duo Fran Paniccia and Michelle Walrath, the business partners behind Organic Krush, are rapidly building an empire of grains and salad bowls and cold-pressed juices. With the opening of their newest place in Rockville Centre, they now have five Long Island locations — their flagship store in Woodbury, their seasonal spot in Amagansett, and their newest storefronts in Plainview and Roslyn. A Stony Brook location is in the works, too.

Like its Plainview and Roslyn locations, Rockville Centre’s follows the business' rebranded model, which includes a build-your-own section where customers can customize bowls, salads, wraps and tacos ($13 to $16). Add-ins cost between $1 to $3 and include cashews, dried figs, chickpeas, roasted beets, pineapple and mango.

The menu features all-day breakfast, ranging from $4.25 for eggs to $12.25 for a farmer frittata of sweet potatoes, bacon, tomato, Cheddar and eggs; acai bowls, such as the peanut butter, banana and dark chocolate chips combination, dubbed the Elvis, $11. Customers can order a vegan, chicken bone or steak bone broth bowl with the option to add grilled shrimp, pan-roasted tofu, orzo pasta, quinoa, brown rice and more ($13.25-$16).

The shop’s bakery features gluten-free goods — muffins, brownies, cookies, munchkins and doughnuts, from $1.75, and its coffee station has options from For Five Coffee Roasters options.

Grab a seat at one of eight tables or at the L-shaped counter overlooking North Park Avenue, or grab a premade meal from its grab-and-go section filled with cold-pressed juices and a variety of salads.

It's open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organic Krush is at 27 N. Park Ave. in Rockville Centre, next door to Kasey's Kitchen & Cocktails and on the same strip as Dodici Italian restaurant, Press 195, Melissa's Taqueria & Tequila Bar and Snaps American Bistro. More information is available at: 516-240-5520, organickrush.com.