Health-focused restaurant Organic Krush opens in Rockville Centre
Female duo Fran Paniccia and Michelle Walrath, the business partners behind Organic Krush, are rapidly building an empire of grains and salad bowls and cold-pressed juices. With the opening of their newest place in Rockville Centre, they now have five Long Island locations — their flagship store in Woodbury, their seasonal spot in Amagansett, and their newest storefronts in Plainview and Roslyn. A Stony Brook location is in the works, too.
Like its Plainview and Roslyn locations, Rockville Centre’s follows the business' rebranded model, which includes a build-your-own section where customers can customize bowls, salads, wraps and tacos ($13 to $16). Add-ins cost between $1 to $3 and include cashews, dried figs, chickpeas, roasted beets, pineapple and mango.
The menu features all-day breakfast, ranging from $4.25 for eggs to $12.25 for a farmer frittata of sweet potatoes, bacon, tomato, Cheddar and eggs; acai bowls, such as the peanut butter, banana and dark chocolate chips combination, dubbed the Elvis, $11. Customers can order a vegan, chicken bone or steak bone broth bowl with the option to add grilled shrimp, pan-roasted tofu, orzo pasta, quinoa, brown rice and more ($13.25-$16).
The shop’s bakery features gluten-free goods — muffins, brownies, cookies, munchkins and doughnuts, from $1.75, and its coffee station has options from For Five Coffee Roasters options.
Grab a seat at one of eight tables or at the L-shaped counter overlooking North Park Avenue, or grab a premade meal from its grab-and-go section filled with cold-pressed juices and a variety of salads.
It's open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Organic Krush is at 27 N. Park Ave. in Rockville Centre, next door to Kasey's Kitchen & Cocktails and on the same strip as Dodici Italian restaurant, Press 195, Melissa's Taqueria & Tequila Bar and Snaps American Bistro. More information is available at: 516-240-5520, organickrush.com.