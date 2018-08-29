TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Afternoon
38° Good Afternoon
LifestyleRestaurants

Outback Steakhouse closes in Huntington

Peppermill steak is an occasional special at Outback

Peppermill steak is an occasional special at Outback Steakhouse. The Huntington location has closed.  Photo Credit: Outback Steakhouse

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Print

Outback Steakhouse, a fixture in Huntington’s Big H Shopping Center, has served its last Bloomin’ Onion. The restaurant closed after dinner on Sunday. A sign posted on the restaurant’s door reads: “Thank you for your support for the past 20 years. Please visit our restaurant in Commack.” Long Island's seven other locations remain open. 

A representative for parent company Bloomin’ Brands, said “the decision was made based solely on business circumstances” and that “most employees will have the opportunity to transfer to a nearby restaurant where there are open positions. All employees will receive a severance package.”

She confirmed that the Outback Steakhouse in Queens Place mall in Elmhurst, Queens, also closed on Sunday but that the company does “not anticipate any other changes at this time.”

Tampa-based Outback operates more than 1,000 locations in 48 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 19 countries. The other seven Long Island locations are in Island Park, Westbury, Merrick, Lindenhurst, Commack, East Setauket and Holbrook.  

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer