Outdoor dining slugged into action early on Long Island Wednesday as restaurants reopened patios, courtyards and pop-up tents hastily erected in parking lots to serve patrons who haven't been able to eat out in nearly three months.

Huntington woke up this morning to the sound of something the town hadn’t heard since March: the clink of glasses and chatter of brunch patrons on New Street. On the patio at popular brunch spot the Shed there were just six tables.

“It’s super exciting,” said Samantha Maneggio, the Shed’s regional manager. “We’ve been doing takeout, of course, and trying to do all these fun things like wave to our regular guests as they walk by, but we’ve been waiting a long time for this moment.”

There had already been a few hiccups. At one table, someone had put a whole stack of cards with QR codes for accessing the menu instead of just a single one, meaning that all the cards would need to be thrown away after the patrons left. “And we brought a drink to the wrong table, so we had to get rid of it,” Maneggio sighed.

In the alley behind Tim’s Shipwreck Diner on Main Street in Northport, about a half-dozen diners were in place by 11 a.m., while nearby, Maria Maroni of Maroni’s Cuisine readied her portion of the same alley for tonight’s dinner service, which starts at 4 p.m.

In Long Beach, Raj Brandston, a corporate chef from Far Rockaway made a detour on his daily bike ride to Swingbellys for an early barbecue lunch.

“It’s exhilarating to be sitting down in a restaurant drinking a beer waiting for my food,” he said.

Swingbellys usually has seating for more than 60 customers outside; the state’s six-feet-apart guidelines have taken that number down to 30. “It’s a challenge to stay in line with state regulations, Nassau County regulations and City of Long Beach regulations,” said co-owner Dan Monteforte. “The city building department has already come by this morning to check that tables are far enough apart.”