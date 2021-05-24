Long Island restaurants with outdoor dining
Long Island has an al fresco setting to suit every mood. Whether you're looking for a sumptuous steak with a water view, or tacos and a margarita while you people-watch in town, or a basket of fried clams on the beach, or handmade pasta on a shady lawn — we've got your covered. In the current environment of every-changing restaurant guidelines, it's always a good idea to call ahead to get details on hours and entertainment as well as to make a reservation.
ROOFTOPS
SaGhar (111 W. Broadway, Port Jefferson): You wouldn’t expect to find some of Long Island’s most innovative Indian cuisine on an umbrella-ed rooftop overlooking the harbor, but that’s exactly what SaGhar brought to Port Jefferson in the summer of 2020. In keeping with the surroundings, there’s a seafood-centric menu including mussels masala, in a broth of coconut, curry and cilantro; sea bass sauced with bright notes of tamarind, saffron and pomegranate seeds; lobster Malabar napped with coconut milk fragrant with mustard seeds and curry leaves. More info: 631-473-8300, sagharportjeff.com
Mannino's Italian Kitchen (2158 Jericho Tpke., Commack): This sleek Italian destination offers a spacious upstairs deck with a commanding view of Jericho Turnpike. The menu boasts all the Italian favorites, plus a couple of ringers such as salumi boards, bacon-tomato tower with aged balsamic, gnocchi bianco with spinach, sun dried tomatoes, hot and sweet sausage and Gorgonzola cream and a few dry-aged steaks. More info: 631-462-0909, manninosrestaurant.com
Rhum (13 E. Main St., Patchogue): Take a trip to the tropics without leaving Long Island. Patchogue’s tri-level Island-inspired eatery and rum bar features a rooftop swing bar that opens up to an uncovered deck that boasts all-around views of Patchogue. The deck offers both seating by tables and chairs under string lights and by swing benches under a pergola. Caribbean-ish dishes include Dominican ribs, island burgers, jerk chicken tacos and coconut risotto. More info: 631-569-5944, rhumpatchogue.com
Rooftop 32 at Kasey's Kitchen & Cocktails (23 N Park Ave., Rockville Centre): It takes 32 steps to reach Rooftop 32, an aerie that puts you in your own little world under the umbrellas. The bar and restaurant seal you off from the surrounding area with walls and trees, and depending on the night, there might be live music or a DJ. New American dominates the menu which ranges from casual fish tacos and lobster rolls to seared tuna and more upscale fare. More info: 516-766-5049, kaseysrvcny.com
Roslyn Social (1363 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn): Nick Luisi and Sal Sorrentino have pivoted their original cocktails-first space to serve elevated pub food on a rooftop patio that seats up to 35. Munch on fried Asian calamari, drunken vodka pizza, Italian-style sushi rolls, lollipop lamb chops and fried chicken sandwiches. Don’t overlook the drinks, which include a spicy pineapple margarita and pink and honey (Jack Daniel’s and pink lemonade). Roslyn Social also has an uncovered outdoor lounge area on the ground level that seats up to 20. More info: 516-801-4963, roslynsocial.com
Shipwreck Tavern (10 Bayville Ave., Bayville): Across the street from this second-story roof deck spreads the expanse of the Long Island Sound. With a tiki bar, lounge seating, an outdoor fire pit and umbrella tables, the kitschy nautical spot draws both a family and a bar crowd. It's a lively scene with upbeat music On the menu: fish and chips, linguine with clam sauce, steamed lobster, lobster rolls, burgers and salads. 516-628-2628, shipwreckpub.com
RIGHT ON THE BEACH
The Boatyard at Tobay Beach (1 Ocean Pkwy., Massapequa): An outdoor food hall on Tobay’s tranquil bay, The Boat Yard comprises five order-at-the-counter kiosks that cover a few continents' worth of menu items. Hit up the Dockside Grill kiosk for burgers and sandwiches; a few feet to the right, Bonanno’s Gourmet Pizza & Calzones serves personal pies and calzones. There’s Mexican street food at La Playa Taco Bar, seafood at Rudy’s Raw Bar & Chowder, salads and bowls at Bayside Salad & Bowls. The Boatyard neighbor, Surf Shack, is a slightly more formal restaurant, though flip-flops are always welcome. More info: 516-324-8474, theboatyardny.com
Navy Beach (16 Navy Rd., Montauk): Splashed across a 200-foot stretch of private beach overlooking Fort Pond Bay, the perennial East End favorite offers an eclectic menu that ranges from salmon tartare and shrimp ceviche to crab cakes with Dijon aioli and roasted sea scallops with succotash and chorizo. Don’t miss the fried chicken. Enjoy all of this — plus a huge selection of rosé wines — while seated at a picnic table with your toes in the sand. More info: 631-668-6868, navybeach.com/montauk
Five Ocean (5 New York Ave., Long Beach): There are restaurants with water views, and then there is Five Ocean Bar & Grill, whose patio is literally built on the sands of Long Beach. Chef-owner Craig Attwood made a name for himself at fine dining establishments such as Jedediah Hawkins Inn in Jamesport and East Hampton Point. In Long Beach, he is keeping it casual with local fish tacos, burrata with strawberry-cardamom compote and Thai basil, linguine with steamed little neck clams and a bang-up buttermilk fried chicken with lime-chili sauce and jicama-cabbage slaw. More info: 516-517-2828, fiveoceanlongbeach.com/
Gilgo Beach Inn (4111 Gilgo Beach): Squint at the Gilgo Inn to obscure the cellphones and you could be looking at a scene from any one of the last eight decades. Gilgo occupies the narrow midpoint of the barrier island that extends from Jones Beach to Captree State Park. The 1,200-square foot structure, facing the bay but just an underpass away from the ocean, functions as a snack bar, a community center, a relic and, ultimately, a living museum of itself. The menu still fits easily on one of those old-fashioned white boards with black press-on letters: 11 grill items and the same number of frozen sweets, plus beachy cocktails and beers. More info: 631-826-3339, gilgoinn.com
La Plage (131 Creek Rd., Wading River): Well, just across a sandy lane from the beach, at any rate. La Plage ("the beach" in French), sits steps away from the town beach, a weathered low-slung structure with canopied tables spilling out from the dining room. Chef Wayne Wadington has owned it since it opened in 1996, and he has settled into a cooking style that blends high and low. One of his most popular items is the rigatoni which, on the one hand, is essentially pasta and tomato sauce but, on the other, involves sun-dried tomatoes, manchego cheese, shrimp and a final flambé́. Other can’t-take-off-the-menu items include a green apple salad with blue cheese, walnuts, and mâche, composed with care and dressed with a Sherry vinaigrette, as well as house-smoked beef "carpaccio" and duck confit on fresh chive risotto. More info: 631-744-9200, laplagewadingriver.com
Ocean Restaurant at Crescent Beach Club (333 Bayville Ave., Bayville): Aruba has come to Bayville. On select evenings this season, the 200 tons of sand and 50 palm trees trucked in by the Crescent Beach Club and its on-site restaurant Ocean each year are playing host to tables accommodating from two to 10 patrons for dinner. Menu highlights include mahi mahi tacos, lobster rolls and linguine with seafood in lobster cream sauce. More info: 516-628-3330, cometotheocean.com
Maliblue (1500 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach): The raw bar is an elemental part of this summer spot, but it also serves a lot of steamers, lobster tacos, lobster rolls, baked clams oreganata and pan-seared branzino to balance the burgers, po'boys and chicken-Caesar salad wraps. The umbrellas unfurl in front of the sleek, contemporary restaurant. More info: 516-442-2799, maliblueoysterbar.com
WATERSIDE CASUAL EATS
JT's On The Bay (1 Curtis Rd., Blue Point): This intensely laid-back venue feels like a combo between a bar in the Florida Keys and someone's private deck. There's an outdoor bar to one side and, on the deck, plenty of distanced outdoor tables overlooking the bay. As befits a place perched over the water, lobster is plentiful, from steamed lobster to a pitch-perfect lobster roll to lobster tacos; keep the seafood going with a raw bar, chargrilled oysters or beer-battered fish and chips. A bucket of Coronas (no wink-nod intended) or a potent Rocket Fuel complete the summer vibe. More info: 631-363-2205, jtsonthebay.com
Clam Bar at Bridge Marine (40 Ludlam Ave., Bayville): Just across the bridge from Oyster Bay to Bayville, and tucked into a marina on West Harbor, is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it gathering of covered tables, plus an outdoor bar and busy kitchen turning out clam chowder, burgers and blushing littleneck clams. Many visitors boat in and tie up to the Clam Bar’s 160-foot-long floating dock for some of the freshest clams around, dug right from the nearby harbor and ordered at the counter. More info: 516-628-8688, bridge-marina.com/the-clam-bar
Kingston’s Clam Bar (130 Atlantic Ave., West Sayville): At this waterside clam shack, which shares a terminus with the West Sayville Boat Basin, a deck runs the length of the dining room and umbrella-topped tables look out over bobbing boats. You can start with a half-dozen littleneck clams on the half shell, then move onto lobster rolls, fish tacos, a broiled seafood platter or the fried-flounder Reuben. More info: 631-589-0888, kingstonsclam.com
Salt (3100 Whaleneck Dr., Merrick): Salt doesn't take reservations and an hour or two wait builds up on weekends. But it's worth sticking it out if you head past the host stand to the lounge area on the deck. The couch seating is remarkably low key and pretty quiet. For dinner, a table is an oasis, with plenty of elbow room and terrific bay views. Dine on casual eats like calamari, octopus small plates, lobster rolls or burgers. More info: 516-442-7470, saltonthewater.com
Nicky's on the Bay (150 S. Clinton Ave., Bay Shore): Serving up salt air, sea vistas and sunsets is Nicky's on the Bay, a picture postcard of a seafood restaurant. In temperate weather, you'll want to sit on the outdoor deck, equipped with a canopied area at center. And before or after dinner, head up the stairs for drinks on the second level, where there's often live music. If you time it right, gorgeous sunsets, too. More info: 631-206-3311, nickysonthebay.com
Peter's Clam Bar (600 Long Beach Rd., Island Park): Almost every table has a view and a breeze at Peter’s, from the roadside high-tops to the seats on the expansive patio along Barnum Inlet. Peter’s has been serving seafood, raw and cooked, since 1939 — as its look suggests — and the requisite fresh littlenecks, cherrystones and oysters all populate the raw bar. For a more substantial summertime snack, choose from king crab legs, lobster tacos, lobster rolls, steamed lobster, or a haul of fried seafood, from flounder (served as fish and chips) to fried smelts, shrimp and scallops. More info: 516-432-0505, petersclamhouse.com
Point Lookout Clam Bar (99 Bayside Dr., Point Lookout): A left turn at the end of the Loop Parkway delivers you into sleepy Point Lookout, and a few more turns to this mellow spot along Reynold’s Channel, whose catchphrase is "from our ships to your lips." True to the motto, you can sometimes watch boats tie up to the dock to unload a fresh haul. Clams on the half shell, steamed littlenecks, crisp clam strips, shrimp cocktail, chowders, salad and lobsters — they’re all here, served at umbrella-covered tables with relaxation-inducing water views. Take some to go from the fish market, too. More info: 516-897-4024, pointlookoutclambar.com
Butler's Flat (86 Orchard Beach Blvd., Port Washington): Named after a lighthouse in New Bedford, Massachusetts, this New England-style clam shack in Brewer Capri Marina West has a sweeping view of Manhasset Bay. Highlights include clam chowder, stuffed quahogs, lobster rolls, crab rolls, shrimp rolls and snack-bar favorites like hot dogs and grilled cheese. Craft beer and wine too. More info: 516-883-8330, butlersflat.com
Turkuaz Grill (40 McDermott Ave., Riverhead): A skipping-stone’s throw from the boardwalk of Peconic Riverfront Park, this Turkish restaurant offers great food, views and even bird-watching. Nibble on a vibrant shepherd's salad, an assortment of meze, or small plates, of housemade gyro and juicy kebabs. Creamy sutlac (rice pudding) makes for an optimal conclusion. More info: 631-591-1757, turkuazgrillriverhead.com
Whale's Tale (81 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport): Eat on the deck within view of both yacht club pool and boatyard at tables shaded by umbrellas and awnings. Raw-bar items, wings, tacos, burgers, salads and the like comprise the menu. More info: 631-651-8844, thewhalestalenorthport.com
WATERSIDE FINE-DINING
A Lure (62300 Main Rd., Southold): A self-described "chowder house and oyster-ia," A Lure boasts an immense deck overlooking Port of Egypt Marina and Peconic Bay. Executive chef Tom Schaudel tours the world of seafood with crab cakes with tomato rémoulade, Baja-style fish tacos, macadamia-coconut-crusted flounder, grilled Scottish salmon, plenty of classic steamed and raw dishes, too, plus an extensive wine list with many North Fork selections. More info: 631-876-5300, alurenorthfork.com
Anchor Down Dockside (2479 Adler Ct., Seaford): Stephen Rosenbluth’s laid-back canal-side restaurant takes over the old Cardoon space and retains a few Mediterranean traces such as the falafel. Otherwise the fish-centric menu blends New American and global influences with classics such as baked / fried / raw clams, fish and chips, grilled swordfish (albeit with Thai green papaya salad), sesame-crusted tuna and lobster rolls — plus a few steaks, chops and burgers. The menu is very similar to Rosenbluth’s original Anchor Down, still trucking on the water in Merrick. More info: 516-785-2390, anchordowndockside.com
Louie's Grill & Liquors (395 Main St., Port Washington): The name changes slightly, chefs come and go, now steering Louie’s in a slightly Asian direction, now toward New American. What doesn’t change is a lineup of seafood classics — chowder, raw bar, fried calamari, baked clams, crab cakes, steamed mussels, fish and chips, lobsters and lobster rolls. You’ll also find pasta, steaks and unparalleled views of Manhasset Bay, especially at sunset. More info: 516-883-4242, louiessince1905.com
The LakeHouse (135 Maple Ave., Bay Shore): A well-appointed deck at the water's edge offers a view of the Fire Island ferries chugging across the Great South Bay toward Kismet. Order from the regular menu of innovative New American dishes, or a bar menu composed of simple crowd-pleasers: lobster rolls, burgers, steamed mussels. More info: 631-666-0995, thelakehouserest.com
Nikkei of Peru (55 Shore Rd., Port Washington): Sushi bars with outdoor seating are a rarity on Long Island. Nikkei of Peru goes above and beyond with Peruvian-influenced Japanese cuisine and a stunning view of Manhasset Bay. (Try to snag a seat facing the bay to witness one of the Island's loveliest sunsets.) Chef-partner Hermanto Jong sharpened his knives and skills during a decade at Nobu 57 in Manhattan, so consider forgoing the typical California roll for the chef's signature creations. More info: 516-439-4201, nikkeiofperu.com
Prime: An American Kitchen and Bar (117 New York Ave., Huntington): Huntington’s waterfront is largely inaccessible; Prime is the luxurious exception. Come by car or by boat (slips available) for some of Long Island’s most acclaimed cooking, with steaks, sushi, raw bar and New American dishes. More info: 631-385-1515, restaurantprime.com
Trumpets on the Bay (58 S. Bay Ave., Eastport): Diners at the two-dozen tables on the porch enjoy one of the most dramatic views on Long Island. Bordered by marsh, the restaurant is at the tip of one of the fingers of Moriches Bay. The restaurant offers everything from jumbo shrimp cocktail and tuna tartare to teriyaki salmon and grilled steaks. More info: 631-325-2900, trumpetsonthebay.com
View (3 Consuelo Pl., Oakdale): During the warm weather, View scales back its formal menu to offer one more in keeping with a summer vibe. "View Lobster Shack" still serves mahi mahi with roasted corn succotash and mole sauce and Korean BBQ baby back ribs, but mostly you’ll find raw, grilled and fried shellfish, chowders and bisques, lobster rolls, fish tacos and lobster. The restaurant is aptly named; it offers breathtaking views of the Great South Bay. More info: 631-589-2694, lessings.com/view
GARDENS AND HIDDEN COURTYARDS
Il Giardino (739 Main Rd., Aquebogue): "Giardino" means "garden" in Italian, and this North Fork restaurant lives up to its name: The garden of the 1830 building has been outfitted with trellises and pergolas and a fire pit. The menu is composed of Italian favorites, with a lot of seafood, befitting the location. More info: 631-779-3900, ilgiardinoaquebogue.com
Amici (304 Route 25A, Mount Sinai): This Italian restaurant’s 800-square-foot patio, which can seat up to 32 people, is enclosed by a tent and a wood-paneling perimeter. Joining the patio is a makeshift 4,000-square-foot outdoor dining space that’s set up with more than 30 tables, some under a tent and others — each with umbrellas — spaciously scattered throughout the area. More info: 631-473-2400, amicirestaurant.org
Broadway Market (643 Broadway, Rocky Point): With its Counter Culture coffee, kombucha and craft cocktails on tap, Broadway Market has a distinct Brooklyn vibe. Step outside, though, and breathe in the fresh, small-town air of Rocky Point. The patio gives way to a landscaped backyard with brightly colored furniture and a firepit. On the menu: contemporary soups, salads tacos, pizzas and sandwiches (many of them featuring rancher-partner Shasho Pole’s beef) plus baker-partner’s Ann Olenick’s cakes and pastries. More info: 631-849-1729, bmropo.com
Churrasqueira Bairrada (144 Jericho Tpke., Mineola): The landmark Portuguese restaurant (est. 1992) remodeled its dining room after a 2019 fire; the 2020 pandemic shutdown inspired the Carvalho family to carved out a portion of the parking lot to erect a tented, bi-level dining area, ringed by shrubs and outfitted with white-tableclothed tables and comfortable chairs. Settle in for rodizio, an onslaught of meat cooked over a massive grill. For about $42 a person, you can eat your fill of beef short ribs, sirloin and medallions; pork ribs, loin and sausages; chicken drumettes and bacon-wrapped turkey. These will be brought to your table still threaded onto industrial-sized skewers and then ceremonially sliced off onto your plate. And if you want more, they will be brought back again and again. More info: 516-739-3856, churrasqueira.com
Maria's Mexican & Latin Cuisine (211 Smithtown Blvd., Smithtown): Driving down Smithtown Blvd. in Nesconset, it's hard not to do a double-take at the oasis of tropicalia that lurks on the east side of the road. Blooming hibiscus, palm trees and strings of twinkling lights rise from the front stone patio of Maria's, lending it a tucked-away-in-full-sight vibe. Wedged into the patio's nooks, and against the front of the restaurant, are outdoor tables seemingly built for trysts. A long roster of margaritas deepens the Caribbean vibe, while the menu bounces across so many countries, you can devour tamales, Cubana-style quesadillas, shrimp ceviche and Argentinian-style churrasco steak in the same meal. For a final romantic flourish, share a churro sundae. More info: 631-979-7724, marias211.com
Lucharitos (177 Main St., Center Moriches): The local Mexican chain's Center Moriches eatery is like dining on a farm sprawled over more than an acre. It comprises multiple outdoor dining areas — cafe tables on a patio, picnic tables in a field, a long communal table under an open-sided, wooden-slat Quonset hut. The picnic tables have a fine view of a field planted with peppers, onions, tomatillos, tomatoes, broccoli, corn, watermelon, cantaloupe, strawberries, cilantro and rosemary. There's a vintage Airstream trailer that will host parties of up to a dozen people and will soon be joined by lawn games and a supervised outdoor play area / obstacle course for kids. More info: 631-400-9625, lucharitos.com
Lola (113a Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck): The outdoor space behind Lola's has been transformed into a romantic walled courtyard, complete with hanging lights and candles tucked into a concrete wall. Chef Lenny Messina’s menu has been condensed to better serve takeout customers; it comprises six salads and dips, five versions of hummus, three versions of malawach (flaky Middle Eastern pizza) and four main dishes: grilled branzino with soft herbs, pan-seared salmon with smoked labneh, chicken schnitzel with lemon-potato purée and roast chicken with apricot couscous and truffle pan gravy. More info: 516-466-5666, restaurantlola.com
Mangia Bene (14 S. Park Ave., Rockville Centre): Maurizio Vendittelli’s rustic Italian trattoria boasts an expansive, tented "giardino" out back whose heaters and fans carry it through most changes in the weather. His collaborator in the kitchen, John Di Lemme, is equally adept at homemade pasta and artisanal pizza. Don’t miss the bucatini carbonara or the Calabrese pie, with crumbled hot sausage and Calabrese chilies. More info: 516-447-6744, mangiabenervc.com
Orto (90 North Country Rd., Miller Place): There’s no more picturesque setting for an Italian meal on Long Island than Orto. Eric Lomando’s restaurant occupies a 200-year-old house whose original owner was the great grandson of Andrew Miller, the first permanent European settler in the area, who gave his name to the village. In warm weather, tables spill from the spacious dining room onto a side deck and the spruce-shaded front lawn. Bread is baked on the premises and served with a dish of fresh-and-fruity olive oil from Spoleto. The menu changes daily but almost always features a stellar fritto misto, plus expertly wrought pasta, fish, meat and vegetables. The references here are clearly from Italy, but they converge with ingredients and surroundings that are completely American. Wine lovers should know that Orto has a concise list of bottles and glasses both interesting and well-priced — or you can bring your own wine and pay no corkage fee. No credit cards. More info: 631-473-0014, restaurantorto.com
GREAT FOR GRABBING DRINKS
The Brixton (111 Deer Park Ave., Babylon): This hip gastropub had the good sense to open next to a paved cut-through to a municipal parking area and turn it into a bustling patio. The menu features stylish dishes from cheese and salumi boards to General Tso’s cauliflower and shrimp and grits. The cocktail lineup boasts classics like a Moscow Mule, French 75 or Mexican Firing Squad (tequila, lime, grenadine) along with signature creations that change every season. More info: 631-587-2000, thebrixtonbabylon.com
Garden Social (1964 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow): This expansive and lovingly landscaped beer garden sits beneath a towering cedar pergola. The 24 taps feature Long Island and New York State beers almost exclusively, plus cider and rosé from Wölffer Estate in Sagaponack. There are even more craft beers in bottles and cans. More info: 516-750-5338, gardensocialli.com
Lazy Lobster (10 Front St., East Rockaway): It’s a rollicking scene at this self-described "lobster beer garden" along the East Rockaway waterfront. Wash down the excellent lobster rolls (and tacos, nachos and sandwiches) with spirit cocktails such as the Maui Wowie or Rum Punch Therapy, or a milder Lazy Lobster Frose or Grandpa Marco’s secret family recipe for sangria. More info: 516-837-8484, lazylobsterny.com
Peconic County Brewing (221 Main St., Riverhead). Around the back of the brand-new Riverview Lofts building is one of the choicest open-air hideaways in Riverhead — an elevated deck with handsome, cushioned lounge areas for 75 people, plus a view of the Peconic River. Orders are taken at the inside counter for ales and beers (such as witbier, nitro stout and myriad IPAs) produced by head brewer James Miller, while the full kitchen cranks out considered flatbreads, cheese toasties, wings, burgers and lobster rolls. More info: 631-740-9797, peconiccountybrewing.com
Plattduetsche Park Restaurant (1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square): This century-old German-American restaurant with an outdoor area is the closest Long Island has to a traditional German beer garden, with tables spread across a concrete patio. There is also an outdoor bar, a bratwurst pit, a dance floor and a bandshell, where cover bands get the party started. More info: 516-354-3131, parkrestaurant.com
Macari Vineyards (150 Bergen Ave., Mattituck): Glamping at a North Fork vineyard? Macari Vineyards launched vine-side bungalows at its Mattituck tasting room location, a design by Jesse Elliott dubbed the Bergen Road Bungalows. For $185 a person, up to six people can reserve the heated space (for the entire afternoon) which is filled with vintage and contemporary furnishings, local artwork, vinyl music and classic games, all of which is shoppable. Reservations include a tasting of four Macari wines and lunch by chef Lauren Lombardi. More info: 631-298-0100, macariwines.com
Prost Grill & Garten (652 Franklin Ave., Garden City): Prost’s patio with picnic tables is part of the restaurant's sudsy appeal, furthered by Spaten Oktoberfest and Hofbräu Original. Main dining area sports tables made from old bowling alley wood, the German eagle flag, the blue-and-white banner of Bavaria, and a hearty menu with wursts (bock-, brat- and knock-), crab cakes, shrimp salad, salmon, burgers and chicken wings. More info: 516-427-5215, prostgrill.com
The Refuge (515 Broadhollow Rd., Melville): Sheltered from Route 110 by hedges and trees, the big wooden patio is a popular meeting place, day or night. Happy hour rocks. The menu, a crowd-pleasing mix of Italian American and Latin dishes, takes aim at that dining sweet spot between ease and intrigue: ropa vieja nachos, rigatoni and meatballs, grilled skirt steak with chimichurri, "angry shrimp" tacos. More info: 631-577-4444, refuge110.com
South Shore Dive (65 Main St., West Sayville): For a cozy nook filled with picnic tables and lounge seating, the outdoor area at South Shore Dive in West Sayville is a locals' go-to for a dozen oysters and a few beers. Wood paneling evokes a rec room, while twinkly lights dress up the space after sunset. Other details include lavender-filled planters and a projection of a surfer catching a wave. More info; 631-218-6500, southshoredive.com
CHARMING DOWNTOWNS
2 Spring (2 Spring St., Oyster Bay): Inside this polished New American restaurant, it’s evident ownership pays very close attention to detail — and that goes double for outside: An L-shaped patio is decked out with scaffolding covered by burlap, plus dried flowers, herbs, decorative woods, twigs, ferns and string lights throughout. It’s a great place to enjoy chef Jesse Schenker’s innovative farm-to-table menu. Reservations are strongly suggested. More info: 516-624-2411, 2springstreet.com
Besito (402 New York Ave., Huntington): All three LI Besitos offer a modern take on Mexican cuisine — the tableside guacamole is a must-order — served in swank surroundings. With tables set up along New York Avenue, the Huntington location ups the ante with great people watching. More info: 631-549-0100, besitomexican.com
American Beech (300 Main St., Greenport): The hotel-restaurant American Beech anchors Greenport’s Stirling Square and the merriment spills out from the outdoor tables alongside the dining room to the bar that’s built around a massive beech tree to the patio beyond. Start with local oysters, crawfish arancini or octopus a la plancha, then move on to black sea bass, ricotta gnocchi, 16-ounce rib-eye or the "AB" burger. More info: 631-477-5939, americanbeech.com
Campagne House (339 Broadway, Bethpage): For gastropub fare and plenty of space to hang out, there's the 30-seat patio at Campagne House, right in the heart of downtown Bethpage. The wide-ranging menu features modern takes on bar snacks (Cantonese wings, filet mignon tacos, Old Chesapeake crab bites) as well as salads, fish, steaks and chops. More info: 516-261-9300, campagnehouse.com
Flora (149 Main St., Westhampton Beach): The reconstruction of Westhampton Beach’s Main Street was completed last year and, defining the eastern limit is one of the prettiest traffic circles on Long Island. That’s the setting for Flora, the newest venture from the Rooted Hospitality Group that operates al fresco powerhouses Rumba and Cowfish in Hampton Bays and Rhum in Patchogue. The whole restaurant evinces the expected floral theme, but nowhere so much as on the covered patio, a perfect perch for people-watching (not to mention BMW- and Jaguar-watching). Flora’s menu features a contemporary lineup of multi-element dishes such as pickled deviled eggs with pancetta, Fresno peppers, chives and celery ribbons; warm lobster roll with tarragon aioli, the Flora burger with havarti, pickled onion, black-garlic aioli, truffled arugula and tomatoes; grilled filet mignon with wild-mushroom demi glacé and mashed potatoes. More info: 631-998-9600, florawhb.com
La Tavola (183 W. Main St., Sayville): Enjoy a rustic Italian meal on the pretty front porch or the tree-shaded patio at this Sayville favorite. Lights strung from branches give the outdoor space a romantic glow. Neapolitan pizzas from a brick oven, topped with combinations like figs and Gorgonzola or artichokes and shrimp are good for sharing on a warm summer evening. There is a large selection of pastas. Enticing entrees like pan-roasted salmon with shaved fennel and orange round out the menu. More info: 631-750-6900, latavolasayville.com
Restoration Kitchen (49 E. Hoffman Ave., Lindenhurst). The pandemic gave rise to Long Island's first bona fide dining greenhouse, a massive structure with climate controls, retractable sides and hand-hewn picnic tables that welcomes diners for burgers, creative quesadillas, bacon-topped guacamole and creative cocktails. There's live music some nights and the restaurant, which is a stone's throw from the Long Island Rail Road station, is a good launch point to hit other destinations in the village, such as the newly opened Sand City South brewery tasting room. More info: 631-592-1905, restorationli.com
Pinons Pizza Company (23 Birch Hill Rd., Locust Valley): Locust Valley is one of Long Island’s most picturesque burgs. Andrew Robinson’s neo-pizzeria-wine bar erected a few tables out front last year, made it through the winter with a combination of fire pits and upright heat towers. Now, between custom-built coffee tables, high-top tables and picnic tables, outdoor capacity approaches 40. In addition to creative personal pizzas and tempting small plates and salads, Pinons is that rare establishment that has managed to snag Youngs Farm pies for dessert. Robinson, who also owns Cold Spring Harbor Wine Shoppe, always has an interesting selection of wines and beers. More info: 516, 801-3200, pinonspizza.com
Tim's Shipwreck Diner (46 Main St., Northport): In the charming backyard courtyard shielded from the bustle of downtown Northport, Tim's regulars order cheese blintzes, the "wreckfest" burrito, eggs Benedict, Belgian waffles, pancakes, French toast, corned beef hash and eggs, burgers, hot open sandwiches (including meatloaf and roast beef), grilled cheese, club sandwiches and the elemental Monte Cristo sandwich. More info: 631-754-1797
The Ugly Duckling (906 W. Beech St., Long Beach): This months-old eatery, which quickly built a following due to its duck theme (all cocktails and grub come with a rubber duck), offers al fresco dining next to its front door, right on Wisconsin street (away from the busier stretch on W. Beech Street). Five tables — room for up to six people at each — are divided by tall, lush box planters. Overhead lights and a retractable awning make up the rest of the area, along with a row of large glass windows, which makes it possible for diners on the outside to watch TV on the plethora of flat screens hanging above the bar inside. Kitchen turns out everything from pulled duck nachos, tacos and wings to salads, burgers and more. More info: 516-208-3383, theuglyducklinglb.com
Vauxhall (26 Clinton Ave., Huntington): For a perch to see and be seen, grab a picnic table on the sidewalk outside Vauxhall, the Huntington spot for fine burgers and satisfying options for your vegan and vegetarian friends. Drinks do not disappoint, from compelling cocktails to more canned beers than you can imagine. More info: 631-425-0222, vauxhallhuntington.com
PATIOS
Hunter the Restaurant (1053 Oyster Bay Rd., East Norwich): At this upscale French-inspired bistro, the brick patio out front is set up with a little more than a handful of tables that can fit up to 22 people. Cantilever umbrellas and plants, too, make up the inviting, earthy space where customers can nosh on chef-owner Hunter Wells’ straightforward approach to classic dishes like steak frites, bouillabaisse and paella and duck a l’orange. More info: 516-624-8330, hunterrestaurant.com
Bigelow’s (79 N. Long Beach Rd., Rockville Centre): The pandemic had at least one upside: It inspired the owners of Bigelow’s to build an outdoor dining room. Since 1938, seats at Long Island’s epicenter of Ipswich (fried whole-belly) clams — and other fantastic fried fish — were limited to the cramped counter, but the six-foot rule put the kibosh on that. So the Andreolas brothers erected a 36-seat pavilion in the parking lot that can be zipped up and heated in the winter, peeled down to the screens in the summer. Also on offer: craft beer and a small selection of desserts from nearby Front Street Bakery. More info: 516-678-3878, bigelows-rvc.com
Blackstone Steakhouse (10 Pinelawn Rd., Melville): In addition to its lavish stone patio (with retractable roof), the steakhouse has erected a state-of-the-art tent in its parking lot; total outdoor capacity approaches 100. Menu standouts include sashimi, sushi, the seafood plateau, grilled whole fish, crabcake, sliders, Japanese long bone Kurobuta pork chops, and lobster macaroni and cheese. More info: 631-271-7780, blackstonesteakhouse.com
H2O Seafood & Sushi (215 W. Main St., Smithtown): Seafood, raw and cooked, is the focus of H2O Seafood & Sushi, whose expansive outdoor patio is pretty enough to make you forget you're on Jericho Turnpike. From the sushi bar come imaginative rolls, including a few "tornado rolls" wrapped in fried potato. The kitchen has a particular skill for lobster: lobster chopped salad, lobster mac and cheese, and lobster roll with Old Bay fries. There are steamed lobsters, too, as well as traditional and more fanciful takes on fish and shellfish. More info: 631-361-6464, h2oseafoodsushi.com
Cena 081 (103 Post Ave., Westbury): The hidden outdoor patio offers an eyeful of attractions, from a moderately sized waterfall to a wood-burning oven that churns out calzones, focaccia and pizza, including Buffalo-chicken-bacon, "Quattro Stagioni," with capocollo, anchovies, olives and mushrooms, and an artichoke, spinach, Gorgonzola pie. More info: 516-385-3795, cena081.com
Metropolitan Restaurant & Bar (3 Pratt Blvd., Glen Cove): Like a number of the Island’s catering halls, this long-standing facility has pivoted toward restauranting of late, attractively repurposing two capacious halls into socially-distant dining rooms. But don’t overlook the new eatery’s quaint outdoor area. The fenced-in patio, which seats just 20, is unavoidably intimate yet a fine choice for longish happy hours after work, thanks to a straightforward cocktail list and chef Anthony Falco’s menu, featuring small plates like tuna tartare and pan-seared diver scallops, shareable cauliflower crust pizzas, plates of tacos and more. More info: 516-671-4444, metropolitandining.com
Organic Krush (27 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre): Take your pick of breakfast staples (avocado toast, oatmeal pancakes, vegetable frittata), acai and bone broth bowls, kale detox salads, quinoa burgers and more health-conscious eats, then work your way outdoors to its tented patio located in the rear of the restaurant. (Customers can order inside and staff will bring the food out.) The al fresco space fits up to 25. The cafe also features a build-your-own section where customers can customize their own wraps, tacos and such things. Organic Krush has five Long Island locations, all with some form of outdoor dining. More info: 516-240-5520, organickrush.com
Prime 1024 (1024 Northern Blvd., Roslyn): This Italian steakhouse might not bring you ocean views, but it’s bringing you cabanas — five of them facing Northern Boulevard and another five that wrap around the side of the building, facing its parking lot. The front-facing cabanas are more private, separated from others by large partitions. Each has sliding doors with fairly tall curtains draped across. The side-facing cabanas are less private and separated only by smaller partitions. The wide-ranging menu encompasses Italian, both traditional and innovative, a raw bar, pizza, steaks and chops. Reservations required. More info: 516-621-1024, prime1024.com
Uncle Bacala's (2370 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park): Enjoy Uncle Bacala's crowd-pleasing, Italian American cuisine on this spacious patio, which has been cleverly designed to block out the view (and most of the noise) from Jericho Turnpike. Favorites range from spaghetti frutti di mare and cavatelli alla Norma to sweet and sour roasted salmon with eggplant and honey-balsamic grilled skirt steak. More info: 516-739-0505, unclebacala.com
Prince Umberto's (721 Franklin Ave., Franklin Square): Owner Maria Caliendo, has added an outdoor area with free games for "the kids to have a place to come and hang out," while also tilting her menus to please the younger crowd, too. Situated across four parking spots in front of the Italian restaurant-pizzeria, the tent exudes old-school Italian vibes, with bright red cushioned banquet-style chairs and red-and-white checkered tablecloths. Two barrel tables double as chess and checkers boards and a foosball table is nearby. The most popular eats include wings (with choice of 12 sauces) and personal pizzas that can be made with a cauliflower crust. An expanded desserts menu now features pistachio cheesecake and rainbow cake by the slice, boozy ices and ice cream. Caliendo's gluten free menu isn't lacking either — customers can choose from more than 30 items, including calamari, rice balls, baked gnocchi and chicken Parm. More info: 516-872-9049, princeumberto.com
Umberto's Pizzeria and Restaurant (633 Jericho Tpke., New Hyde Park): For a glass of wine, a tri-colored salad and a grandma slice or two, head to Umberto's Pizzeria & Restaurant in New Hyde Park, where tables await, shaded by umbrellas. The 30-seat patio is dressed up with groomed planters and vines cascading over the sides. Large parties can call ahead to reserve seats. More info: 516-437-9424, originalumbertos.com
Park Place (1218 Jericho Tpke., New Hyde Park): Park Place 2.0 is turning out tuna tacos, lobster macaroni and cheese, braised beef short ribs and paella, among other items, in its new 100-person patio that also features a full bar and lounge area equipped with fire pits. Shielded from Jericho Turnpike by a stone wall and privacy trees, the capacious area will also feature its popular COVID-era adult lemonade stand. For now, a speaker plays light background music, but come summertime, it plans on featuring a DJ Sunday afternoons. Reservations are required. More info: 516-775-9004, parkplacefp.com
Corin Hirsch and Scott Vogel contributed to this story.