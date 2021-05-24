PATIOS

Hunter the Restaurant (1053 Oyster Bay Rd., East Norwich): At this upscale French-inspired bistro, the brick patio out front is set up with a little more than a handful of tables that can fit up to 22 people. Cantilever umbrellas and plants, too, make up the inviting, earthy space where customers can nosh on chef-owner Hunter Wells’ straightforward approach to classic dishes like steak frites, bouillabaisse and paella and duck a l’orange. More info: 516-624-8330, hunterrestaurant.com

Bigelow’s (79 N. Long Beach Rd., Rockville Centre): The pandemic had at least one upside: It inspired the owners of Bigelow’s to build an outdoor dining room. Since 1938, seats at Long Island’s epicenter of Ipswich (fried whole-belly) clams — and other fantastic fried fish — were limited to the cramped counter, but the six-foot rule put the kibosh on that. So the Andreolas brothers erected a 36-seat pavilion in the parking lot that can be zipped up and heated in the winter, peeled down to the screens in the summer. Also on offer: craft beer and a small selection of desserts from nearby Front Street Bakery. More info: 516-678-3878, bigelows-rvc.com

Blackstone Steakhouse (10 Pinelawn Rd., Melville): In addition to its lavish stone patio (with retractable roof), the steakhouse has erected a state-of-the-art tent in its parking lot; total outdoor capacity approaches 100. Menu standouts include sashimi, sushi, the seafood plateau, grilled whole fish, crabcake, sliders, Japanese long bone Kurobuta pork chops, and lobster macaroni and cheese. More info: 631-271-7780, blackstonesteakhouse.com

H2O Seafood & Sushi (215 W. Main St., Smithtown): Seafood, raw and cooked, is the focus of H2O Seafood & Sushi, whose expansive outdoor patio is pretty enough to make you forget you're on Jericho Turnpike. From the sushi bar come imaginative rolls, including a few "tornado rolls" wrapped in fried potato. The kitchen has a particular skill for lobster: lobster chopped salad, lobster mac and cheese, and lobster roll with Old Bay fries. There are steamed lobsters, too, as well as traditional and more fanciful takes on fish and shellfish. More info: 631-361-6464, h2oseafoodsushi.com

Cena 081 (103 Post Ave., Westbury): The hidden outdoor patio offers an eyeful of attractions, from a moderately sized waterfall to a wood-burning oven that churns out calzones, focaccia and pizza, including Buffalo-chicken-bacon, "Quattro Stagioni," with capocollo, anchovies, olives and mushrooms, and an artichoke, spinach, Gorgonzola pie. More info: 516-385-3795, cena081.com

Metropolitan Restaurant & Bar (3 Pratt Blvd., Glen Cove): Like a number of the Island’s catering halls, this long-standing facility has pivoted toward restauranting of late, attractively repurposing two capacious halls into socially-distant dining rooms. But don’t overlook the new eatery’s quaint outdoor area. The fenced-in patio, which seats just 20, is unavoidably intimate yet a fine choice for longish happy hours after work, thanks to a straightforward cocktail list and chef Anthony Falco’s menu, featuring small plates like tuna tartare and pan-seared diver scallops, shareable cauliflower crust pizzas, plates of tacos and more. More info: 516-671-4444, metropolitandining.com

Organic Krush (27 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre): Take your pick of breakfast staples (avocado toast, oatmeal pancakes, vegetable frittata), acai and bone broth bowls, kale detox salads, quinoa burgers and more health-conscious eats, then work your way outdoors to its tented patio located in the rear of the restaurant. (Customers can order inside and staff will bring the food out.) The al fresco space fits up to 25. The cafe also features a build-your-own section where customers can customize their own wraps, tacos and such things. Organic Krush has five Long Island locations, all with some form of outdoor dining. More info: 516-240-5520, organickrush.com

Prime 1024 (1024 Northern Blvd., Roslyn): This Italian steakhouse might not bring you ocean views, but it’s bringing you cabanas — five of them facing Northern Boulevard and another five that wrap around the side of the building, facing its parking lot. The front-facing cabanas are more private, separated from others by large partitions. Each has sliding doors with fairly tall curtains draped across. The side-facing cabanas are less private and separated only by smaller partitions. The wide-ranging menu encompasses Italian, both traditional and innovative, a raw bar, pizza, steaks and chops. Reservations required. More info: 516-621-1024, prime1024.com

Uncle Bacala's (2370 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park): Enjoy Uncle Bacala's crowd-pleasing, Italian American cuisine on this spacious patio, which has been cleverly designed to block out the view (and most of the noise) from Jericho Turnpike. Favorites range from spaghetti frutti di mare and cavatelli alla Norma to sweet and sour roasted salmon with eggplant and honey-balsamic grilled skirt steak. More info: 516-739-0505, unclebacala.com

Prince Umberto's (721 Franklin Ave., Franklin Square): Owner Maria Caliendo, has added an outdoor area with free games for "the kids to have a place to come and hang out," while also tilting her menus to please the younger crowd, too. Situated across four parking spots in front of the Italian restaurant-pizzeria, the tent exudes old-school Italian vibes, with bright red cushioned banquet-style chairs and red-and-white checkered tablecloths. Two barrel tables double as chess and checkers boards and a foosball table is nearby. The most popular eats include wings (with choice of 12 sauces) and personal pizzas that can be made with a cauliflower crust. An expanded desserts menu now features pistachio cheesecake and rainbow cake by the slice, boozy ices and ice cream. Caliendo's gluten free menu isn't lacking either — customers can choose from more than 30 items, including calamari, rice balls, baked gnocchi and chicken Parm. More info: 516-872-9049, princeumberto.com

Umberto's Pizzeria and Restaurant (633 Jericho Tpke., New Hyde Park): For a glass of wine, a tri-colored salad and a grandma slice or two, head to Umberto's Pizzeria & Restaurant in New Hyde Park, where tables await, shaded by umbrellas. The 30-seat patio is dressed up with groomed planters and vines cascading over the sides. Large parties can call ahead to reserve seats. More info: 516-437-9424, originalumbertos.com

Park Place (1218 Jericho Tpke., New Hyde Park): Park Place 2.0 is turning out tuna tacos, lobster macaroni and cheese, braised beef short ribs and paella, among other items, in its new 100-person patio that also features a full bar and lounge area equipped with fire pits. Shielded from Jericho Turnpike by a stone wall and privacy trees, the capacious area will also feature its popular COVID-era adult lemonade stand. For now, a speaker plays light background music, but come summertime, it plans on featuring a DJ Sunday afternoons. Reservations are required. More info: 516-775-9004, parkplacefp.com

Corin Hirsch and Scott Vogel contributed to this story.