Oyster Bay Brewing Co. has moved around the corner to a new home that, at 6,000 square feet, is five times the size of its original one. The three-year-old brewery, owned by Gabe Haim and Ryan Schlotter, had simply outgrown the South Street location. “We couldn’t make enough beer,” Haim said. “Before we even started the week, we’d be out of stock.”

Haim and Schlotter’s brews are distributed throughout Long Island and are sold at Citi Field. Last year, the pair made a splash with Barn Rocker, their tribute-in-ale to the Islanders’ last season at the Nassau Coliseum (aka the old barn).

The new brewery has a comfortable tasting room where visitors can enjoy a pint or a flight of more than a dozen beers on tap. Prices per pint start at $7.

The brewery’s hours are Tuesday to Thursday 1 to 10 p.m., Friday 4 to 11 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

Oyster Bay Brewing Co., is at 36 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay, 516-802-5546, oysterbaybrewing.com