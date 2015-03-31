The Clay Oven brings to Smithtown the flavors of India and Pakistan, hard to come by on the local restaurant scene. Until now, that is.

The little eatery, with seating for only 16, offers table service as well as takeout. Prices run from $1.50 (for a vegetable samosa) to $14 (for Lahori charga, a whole chicken, served with rice and salad). Also on the menu: garlic naan, chicken biryani, tandoor-baked chicken leg, chana masala (mildly spiced chickpeas) and Kahari chicken, goat or lamb.

The place is under the same ownership as Time Out To Eat Restaurant, a much larger spot serving a similar repertoire in Selden.

The Clay Oven is at 863 W. Jericho Tpke., Smithtown, 631-670-6366