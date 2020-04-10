Trying to limit supermarket trips but frustrated by delivery services? Maybe it’s time you traded Peapod for Panera. In a bid to reclaim some of the revenue lost by its restaurants to the COVID-19 pandemic, all 32 Long Island locations of Panera Bread have begun offering pickup and delivery of some common grocery items, including milk, bread, fresh fruit and more. The new service, which was announced Thursday, is in addition to the restaurants’ prepared food options.

At press time, 16 items were offered for sale, including baguettes ($3.49 each), loaves of white or whole grain bread ($4.69) and a baker’s dozen of bagels ($10.99, or $14.99 with two containers of cream cheese). Gallons of skim and 2% milk cost $4.99, apples were 79 cents each and avocados were $1.49. (Prices may vary by location.)

All Panera locations offer contactless pickup, contactless delivery (orders left at front doors), and some have drive-through windows. On Long Island, there are more than two dozen Panera Bread locations, from Lawrence to Bridgehampton.