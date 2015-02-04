TODAY'S PAPER
By JOAN REMINICK

Panera Bread serving up broth bowls

New broth bowls are being featured at Panera

New broth bowls are being featured at Panera Bread. Photo Credit: Panera Bread / Francine Zaslow

To ward off winter chills, four new “broth bowls” have been added to the menu at Panera Bread. They're available all over Long Island.

The Asian-influenced repertoire includes a soba noodle bowl with chicken, a soba noodle bowl with edamame, a lentil quinoa bowl with chicken and a lentil quinoa bowl with egg.

The chain is staying on trend by using such ingredients as kale, quinoa, lentils, edamame, buckwheat soba noodles, cage-free eggs and chickens raised without antibiotics.

The bowls weigh in at 370 to 410 calories each and range in price from about $8.50 to $9.

 

