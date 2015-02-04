Panera Bread serving up broth bowls
To ward off winter chills, four new “broth bowls” have been added to the menu at Panera Bread. They're available all over Long Island.
The Asian-influenced repertoire includes a soba noodle bowl with chicken, a soba noodle bowl with edamame, a lentil quinoa bowl with chicken and a lentil quinoa bowl with egg.
The chain is staying on trend by using such ingredients as kale, quinoa, lentils, edamame, buckwheat soba noodles, cage-free eggs and chickens raised without antibiotics.
The bowls weigh in at 370 to 410 calories each and range in price from about $8.50 to $9.
