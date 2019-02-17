TODAY'S PAPER
Panera Bread to open at Stony Brook University Hospital 

Panera Bread is scheduled to open in Stony

Panera Bread is scheduled to open in Stony Brook this spring. Photo Credit: Panera Bread

By Joann Vaglica joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Come Spring 2019, there will be one more spot in Stony Brook to indulge in soups, salads, sandwiches and more. 

A Panera Bread is planned at Stony Brook University Hospital, according to a media statement by the chain restaurant. The cafe will be situated in the hospital’s new wing known as “The Brook” (formerly known as "The Mart").

Its menu will be limited. Retail breads are not for sale at this location and its kids menu will not be offered, either.

Applications are being accepted for all positions, including bakers, customer service associates and kitchen personnel.

In addition to Panera, the hospital is also home to the Market Place Café, Skyline Deli, Starbucks, Brook Eatery (Bakery) and Jamba Juice.

There are currently more than 30 Panera Bread locations on Long Island.

