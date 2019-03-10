TODAY'S PAPER
Pizzeria and restaurant Papa Ciro's in New Hyde Park closes

Papa Ciro's in New Hyde Park closed after

Papa Ciro's in New Hyde Park closed after 40 years in business. Photo Credit: Ian J. Stark

By Joann Vaglica joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Papa Ciro’s, a longtime pizzeria and restaurant in New Hyde Park, has closed after 40 years.

Owner Theoni Anagnostou confirmed the closure but had no other comment.

Joseph Vetrano, son of the former owner, who has knowledge of the closing, said Ciro's served its last meal on Sunday, Feb. 24.

Pasquale Vetrano, who owned and operated Papa Ciro’s since 1978, sold the family business to Anagnostou two and a half years ago. His sons decided to focus on their own ventures, which include SkinnyPizza in Roslyn Heights, and Spaghettini and Burrito Blvd., both in Mineola.

The establishment had three distinct areas: a pizzeria with an assortment of specialty pies, pizzettes, calzones and heros; an attractive restaurant with an extensive selection of Italian specialties; and a lounge in which you could enjoy a drink, gelato or Italian pastries.

Papa Ciro’s was in the same shopping center as Smashburger, Chopt and Win Hou, across from Clinton G. Martin pool.

Papa Ciro's was at 1624 Marcus Ave. in New Hyde Park.

