In their ongoing battle against the forces of change — namely, rising costs and changing tastes — another diner has fallen: Hauppauge's Paradise Diner closed in mid-November. Sometime between November 17 and 20, a sign in the window appeared that read, "Due to unforeseen circumstance, we are closing the business permanently." The furnishings still appear mostly intact, but the phone has been disconnected and a message to the most recent operators went unanswered.

The 8,500-square-foot diner, with an ornate stainless steel crown over the facade, was built by DeRaffele Manufacturing, who have designed at least 70 Long Island diners. The property, near the intersection of Routes 454 and 347, is owned by Lorraine Poelker and Beverly Zorn, according to property records. In June 2019 it was listed for sale at $1.38 million.

Last week, in cheerier news, chef Tom Schaudel reopened a longtime Bethpage diner as 24 North, a re-imagined diner concept. The rest of this year's news has been grim, though, with at least three diners — the Franklin Square Diner, the Lynbrook Diner and Hicksville's Star Diner shuttering. (24 North resurrected Diner Luxe, which had also closed).

With about 100 diners in Nassau and Suffolk counties, Long Island still boasts one of the highest concentrations of diners in the country, according to a Newsday diner project published earlier this year.