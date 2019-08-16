The sunny cuisine of Greece takes in hundreds of islands. Add another. Here are three satisfying restaurants for a local taste of the classics.

Parea Restaurant & Snack Bar in Huntington succeeded the Mediterranean Snack Bar and has continued the tradition with friendly, refreshing style. Recommended: grilled octopus, pan-fried oysters, pan-fried calamari, saganaki of melted kasseri cheese, hummus, falafel, avgolemono soup, horiataki salad, moussaka, pastitsio, braised lamb shank, grilled lamb chops, broiled cod, broiled whole flounder, baklava. Moderate.

Parea Restaurant & Snack Bar, 360 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-423-8982

Platia in Syosset is among the more long-lived eateries to open on this site. It's appealing for food, ambience, and price. Recommended: chargrilled octopus; grilled calamari; grilled loukaniko sausage; zucchini fritters with tzatziki; roasted beets with goat cheese; baked feta cheese with sesame seeds, honey, and fig jam; moussaka; chargrilled dorado; mixed grill of lamb, pork, chicken, loukaniko, and skirt steak. Moderate.

Platia, 4 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, 516-921-3311, platia-syosset.com

Hellenic Snack Bar & Restaurant in East Marion is the Long Island Greek eatery closest to Athens. Informal and to the point, it has been in business since 1976. Recommended: cauliflower croquettes, beets with skordalia garlic sauce, grilled haloumi cheese, stuffed grape leaves, moussaka, pastitsio, eggplant salad, taramasalata, fried calamari, boneless leg of lamb with orzo casserole, grilled chicken and BLT sandwiches, omelets, Belgium waffle. Moderate.

Hellenic Snack Bar & Restaurant, 5145 Main Rd., East Marion, 631-477-0138, thehellenic.com