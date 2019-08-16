TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Morning
SEARCH
77° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Platia in Syosset and more Long Island restaurants to try this weekend

Moussaka, made with zucchini, eggplant, potatoes, ground beef

Moussaka, made with zucchini, eggplant, potatoes, ground beef and bechamel sauce, is topped with feta at Platia in Syosset. Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

The sunny cuisine of Greece takes in hundreds of islands. Add another. Here are three satisfying restaurants for a local taste of the classics.

Parea Restaurant & Snack Bar in Huntington succeeded the Mediterranean Snack Bar and has continued the tradition with friendly, refreshing style. Recommended: grilled octopus, pan-fried oysters, pan-fried calamari, saganaki of melted kasseri cheese, hummus, falafel, avgolemono soup, horiataki salad, moussaka, pastitsio, braised lamb shank, grilled lamb chops, broiled cod, broiled whole flounder, baklava. Moderate.

Parea Restaurant & Snack Bar, 360 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-423-8982

Platia in Syosset is among the more long-lived eateries to open on this site. It's appealing for food, ambience, and price. Recommended: chargrilled octopus; grilled calamari; grilled loukaniko sausage; zucchini fritters with tzatziki; roasted beets with goat cheese; baked feta cheese with sesame seeds, honey, and fig jam; moussaka; chargrilled dorado; mixed grill of lamb, pork, chicken, loukaniko, and skirt steak. Moderate.

Platia, 4 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, 516-921-3311, platia-syosset.com

Hellenic Snack Bar & Restaurant in East Marion is the Long Island Greek eatery closest to Athens. Informal and to the point, it has been in business since 1976. Recommended: cauliflower croquettes, beets with skordalia garlic sauce, grilled haloumi cheese, stuffed grape leaves, moussaka, pastitsio, eggplant salad, taramasalata, fried calamari, boneless leg of lamb with orzo casserole, grilled chicken and BLT sandwiches, omelets, Belgium waffle. Moderate.

Hellenic Snack Bar & Restaurant, 5145 Main Rd., East Marion, 631-477-0138, thehellenic.com

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

A trio of tacos, from left to right: Eatery offers elaborate tacos, first-rate drinks
A local version of cioppino is served at Landmark LI eatery offers good food, live music
Mucver, or zucchini pancakes, are pan fried with West Babylon eatery offers consistent, elegant Turkish dining
Roasted tilefish with vinegar-braised leeks, chive blossom and Seafood spot is year's grandest East End opening
Lobster and mango salad at Anker in Greenport. Gorgeous Greenport eatery interprets seafood in new ways
Coconut tres leches cake, with coconut custard, strawberries Fresh, inspired Mexican eatery earns 3.5 stars
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search