TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Evening
SEARCH
43° Good Evening
LifestyleRestaurants
By

Passover-inspired menu at Spuntino in Garden City

During Passover, Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas

During Passover, Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas in Garden City is serving Italian-Jewish specialties such as Pollo Ezechiele (Ezekiel's chicken), a half chicken braised with cherry tomatoes, Gaeta olives and herbs, March 2015. Photo Credit: Spuntino Wine Bar and Italian Ta

Print

To celebrate the Jewish festival of Passover, which begins on April 3, Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas’s executive chef, Josh Bernstein, and general manager, Andrew Rossi, have developed a special menu of traditional Italian-Jewish dishes at the Garden City restaurant. Rome’s Jewish community dates back more than 2,000 years; Bernstein and Rossi also looked to Venetian Jewish cooking for inspiration.

While the dishes are inspired by Passover, they are not kosher for Passover.

On the menu:

Brodo con Polpette: Fresh dumplings made from chicken and matzo, served in chicken broth, $4

Pesce Pomodoro: Seared cod stewed in tomato sauce, $10

Pollo Ezechiele (Ezekial’s chicken, pictured): Half a chicken braised with cherry tomatoes, Gaeta olives and herbs, $13

Stracotto di Manzo: Red-wine-braised beef brisket served over roasted fingerling potatoes, $11

Bocca di Dama: Flourless citrus-scented almond cake, $5

Wine pairings are available for each dish.

The five dishes will be available April 3-11. Spuntino’s regular kitchen remains open — preparing chametz (leavened and grain-baseed items) — during the holiday.

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas, The Gallery at Westbury, 1002 Old Country Rd., Garden City, 516-228-5400, spuntinowinebar.com.

By

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer