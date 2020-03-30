There's a lot of pain and uncertainty attending this year’s Passover. Going to synagogue went out the window weeks ago, but now it's time to confront the celebration of the year’s most food-centered holiday without the traditional gathering of family and friends around the seder table.

There may be no better year to try your hand at matzo balls or brisket, but if you need some professional assistance — or if you’d rather leave the whole meal to the professionals — here are some Long Island establishments doing Passover takeout.

Hours and menus and delivery options may shift in this uncertain climate, so place your order as soon as you can.

Ben’s Deli (59 Old Country Rd., Carle Place): Ben’s is matzo-ball-soup central all year-round and Passover is no different. Order a la carte or navigate to bensdeli.net/promotions to see the Passover dinner for 10 ($349 to $379), which will feed a smaller group and provide leftovers. Kosher but not kosher for Passover. (Other locations at 140 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale and 7971 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury). More info: 516-742-3354, bensdeli.net

Colbeh (75 N. Station Plaza, Great Neck): This kosher restaurant will be cooking throughout Passover, having ritually purged the kitchen of chametz. The extensive menu is based on but is not limited to Persian cuisine. All menus will be available, but without any rice, beans or other verboten foods. More info: 516-466-8181, colbeh.com

Culinary Architect Catering (28 Chestnut St., Greenvale): Longtime North Shore caterer Alexandra Troy is offering all her Passover specialties, including gefilte fish with carrots and leeks, chicken soup with matzo balls and a broccoli kugel that comes in a keepsake pie plate. Call or email party@culinaryarchitect.com to discuss your menu. Not kosher. More info: 516-484-7431, culinaryarchitect.com

Elegant Affairs (110 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Cove): Serving all of Long Island, this leading Glen Cove-based caterer has an extensive Passover menu, plus everything you need for your seder plate, including the wine. On the website, navigate to Food / Foods-To-Go. Not kosher. More info: 516-271-1619, elegantaffairscaterers.com

Grace’s Marketplace (81 Glen Cove Rd., Greenvale): Lots of a la carte selections and dinners for 10 ranging from $349 to $599. Includes seder plate. There are also options for “semi-homemade” where you cook your own turkey, roast, etc. Call to order or email cateringLongIsland@GracesMarketplace.com. Not kosher. More info: 516-621-5100, gracesmarketplace.com

Tavlin (2828 Merrick Rd., Bellmore): Marc and Sarah Azoulay have run Tavlin ("spice" in Hebrew) since 1990, supplying the South Shore with an abundance of Morroccan-French-Israeli-inflected vegetarian delicacies including falafel, borekas, hummus, salads, soups, dried fruits, house-roasted nuts and much more. Open for curbside delivery until 3 p.m. on April 8, then closed for the duration of Passover. Kosher. More info: 516-221-9008

Zan’s Kosher Delicatessen (135 Alexander Ave., Lake Grove): This venerable caterer offers pickup as well as delivery all over Nassau and Suffolk ($100 minimum for free delivery). Details for the Passover dinner package for 10 ($369) are on the website. A half order is $185. Zan’s is kosher, but not kosher for Passover. More info: 631-979-8770, zans-deli.com