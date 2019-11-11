The Pastrami Plus location in Franklin Square has closed, according to owner Sal Gawish. The deli at 916 Hempstead Tpke. had only been open since October of last year, and was the second outpost of the popular restaurant and deli. Gawish's East Meadow eatery, also on Hempstead Tpke (#2568), will remain open.

There just wasn't enough traffic coming to the store," he said in a brief telephone interview. "The people coming in loved the food, but there just weren't enough of them."

“The neighborhood over there doesn’t have anything like this,” said Gawish to Newsday in September 2018, explaining his decision to open another kosher-style deli. At that time, it had been 15 years since the Egyptian immigrant — who had “learned the art of handling and finishing meats” while working at delis in Bellmore and Brooklyn, according to the Pastrami Plus website — went out on his own with his East Meadow location.

Pastrami Plus is at 2568 Hempstead Tpke in East Meadow, 516-644-2644, pastramiplus.com. Opening hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.