There is perhaps no decision harder to make on the weekend than where to go for brunch. But indecisive foodies will find reprieve on Saturday when the biannual Patchogue Breakfast Crawl returns to Main Street.

The event is expected to draw more than 350 people in search of the best breakfast fare to downtown Patchogue. Diners pay based on how many restaurants they plan on visiting; a $25 ticket gets you five plates and $35 gives you 10, while those looking to sample 20 restaurants can choose the $50 package. Crawlers can sit and eat, or take the sample-sized portions to go. The Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce, the event’s organizer, will also be providing attendees commemorative mugs that entitle them to free coffee fill-ups.

Restaurants that don’t typically serve breakfast are firing up their kitchens early to give guests a taste of their offerings. Irish pub Fulton’s Gate will serve up scones with fresh berries while barbeque joint Bobbique will be dishing out cheesy egg and pulled pork burritos.

“It’s a very friendly day and easy way to get exposure and raise money for a great cause,” says Bobbique owner Eric Rifkin.

ON THE MENUS

Traditional breakfast spots are bringing their A-game as well. In keeping with the event’s theme of American Glory, Buttermilk’s Kitchen has a red, white and blue parfait on the menu. Toast Coffeehouse will offer two options, rotating between a crispy French toast drizzled with Nutella and the Cripple Creek Scramble—a flavorful egg, pulled pork and queso fresco dish.

“I really do think this event helps everyone on the main strip,” says Andre DuChussee, manager at Toast. “It draws people in and for the people of the community, it’s something fun to do. Who doesn’t want to sample food?”

CRAWLERS' CHOICE

Some restaurant rivalry adds a bit of heat to the day. Diners will vote for their favorite dish in the sweet, savory and people’s choice categories. They’ll also pick the best restaurants on the north and south sides of the street.

BrickHouse Brewery took home the title of best of the north side last year, winning the coveted rooster sculpture.

“We’re going to try to defend our title,” says BrickHouse general manager Maud Franklin. “It’s a great way for the restaurants to show solidarity amongst ourselves, that we’re friendly competitors and can come together for a good cause.”

More than just a way to promote Patchogue’s businesses and get food to the masses, the crawl serves as a fundraiser. Proceeds will benefit Paws of War, United Veterans Beacon House, the Military Resilience Foundation, and local VFW programs.

It’s a cause especially dear to event founder Dave Rogers, a veteran and Commander of VFW Post 2913 in Patchogue and the Suffolk County Council VFW. “Twenty-two veterans a day take their lives due to PTSD and related symptoms. These programs help with that,” says Rogers.