What’s an ice cream shop to do in winter? Some shut until spring. Others (Uncle Louie G’s in Roslyn and Herrell’s in Huntington) serve up hot chocolate. Hollow Creamery in Carle Place makes ice-cream floats with craft beer and, on weekends, serves grilled-cheese sandwiches.

Pazzo Gelato, owned by and adjacent to Uncle Bacala’s in Garden City Park, has turned to soup. The gelateria makes six varieties: stracciatella, pasta fagioli, tortellini in brodo, vegetable-barley, Italian sausage and beans and creamy zucchini. Dine in ($4.95/bowl) or take out ($4.95/pint; $7.95/quart). Also on the menu: salads ($4.95 to $6.95) and panini ($6.95).

And there’s no rule saying you can’t eat gelato in the winter. Pazzo always has a dozen or so on hand, including a deeply nutty pistachio, practically black chocolate and a fresh, sweet-tart lemon sorbet. Cups are $3.50, $4.50 or $5.25; a pint is $8.95; a quart, $15.95.

Pazzo Gelato is at 2374 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park, 516-746-3100, pazzogelatony.com