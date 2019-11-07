It’s now been almost three months since Popeyes’ fried chicken sandwich exploded like a supernova over fast food land, commanding the zeitgeist and all its attendant Instagram feeds. What’s good for Popeyes isn’t necessarily good for its employees, however, as PDQ — an emerging national chicken chain whose first Long Island location opened last summer — has astutely and cannily noticed. Today, they are offering all Popeyes employees on the island a free PDQ sandwich.

“Our chicken friends at Popeyes have spent countless hours serving their chicken sandwich, and we want them to relax, take a breather and enjoy the best chicken sandwich in America at PDQ,” said the company’s CEO in a statement. It’s a way to “give back,” according to the Tampa-based chain, although only to Popeyes employees and only if they are wearing name tags or in uniform. Then again, there are more than a dozen Popeyes on the island, so Farmingdale may well experience a deluge.

When the Farmingdale PDQ opened in July, Feed Me tested its Crispy Chicken sandwich against the uber-popular Chik-fil-A version, finding PDQ’s to be superior, with a buttermilk marinade and breading that produced a pleasing crunch that Chik-fil-A’s pressure cooker method couldn’t match. On the other hand, PDQ’s sandwich costs almost a dollar more than the market leader’s ($5.29 vs $4.35).

Unless of course you are a Popeyes employee who happens to wander by PDQ sometime today.

PDQ is at 1004 Broadhollow Rd. in Farmingdale, 516-858-5009, eatpdq.com. Hours are Sunday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.