Bay Shore’s Main Street continues its boom of adding places to eat, drink and catch charming views nearby at its sprawling bayfront, with the opening of Mexican restaurant Pecado.

Ian Coughlin turned the former Barn Door 49 gastropub with farmhouse vibes into an earthy, sultry spot that evokes a modern take on the Day of the Dead. This is his first solo foray into restaurants; with others, Coughlin has been involved in Mesita in Rockville Centre and Salt in Merrick.

Pecado's lengthy menu combines dishes from several regions in Mexico, including Yucatán and Oaxaca. Executive chef Catalina Criollo is in the kitchen, turning out fajitas, tacos and burritos as well as house specialties like cochinita pibil (a traditional Yucatán platter of shredded pork that’s marinated in citrus adobo and baked in banana leaves, $24.95); pollo en mole (roasted chicken smothered in mole coloradito sauce, $26.95) and la parrillada, a sizzling skillet that feeds up to three people with steak, chicken, chorizo and shrimp with onions, jalapeños, three-chile sauce and peppers ($46.95).

Criollo said the pork, barbacoa and other meats are marinated at least 24 hours before being oven-cooked for no less than six hours. Seome of Pecado’s ingredients come straight from the motherland, she said, such as guajillo peppers and Chile de Arbol.

Vegan and gluten-free fare get a fair amount of space on the menu, too: choose from tableside guacamole, salads, a handful of tacos, tostadas, enchiladas and Chile relleno (stuffed poblano pepper with mushrooms, cheese, salsa roja tatemada and crema).

"People are working around the menu quite evenly," Coughlin said, adding "the fish tacos do stand out," perhaps because they’re "easy to order, eat and handle," and a good grab-and-go option.

Desserts come in the form of coconut tres leches cake, flan, churros and ice cream or gelato ($8-$12).

Behind the 11-seat bar, customers may find Joshua Thompson, owner of Treme in Islip, serving — with a side of banter — a scorched earth (Union mezcal, Cynar and Campari), or the Instagram-friendly sage of Jalisco (reposado, pineapple syrup, lime juice, and Aperol with burned sage garnish), plus beer and wine.

Coughlin said he's focusing on the tequila here; between its bar and glass-enclosed tequila room, it offers about a 150 variations.

Also in the works at the month-old eatery:expanding outdoors.

Pecado is at 49 West Main St. in Bay Shore. It’s open Tuesdays to Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sundays from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. More info: 631-992-7717, pecadomexican.com