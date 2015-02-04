Pentimento in Stony Brook sets regional Italian dinners
Pentimento, the Italian restaurant that last year earned three stars for its chef, Massimo Fedozzi, is touring Italy in 2015 with 12 monthly “Passport to Italy” dinners, each highlighting the food and wine of a different region.
On Feb. 10, Lombardi steps up to the plate. The five course menu:
Amuse-bouche: Tortino di verdure
Warm Swiss-chard tart, roasted tomato sauce
Antipasto: Involtini di Bresaola
Thinly sliced air dried beef top round, caprino cheese, chive, arugula
NV Franciacorta “Numero Zero” Villa Crespia
Primo: Risotto d’oro
Traditional saffron arborio risotto, bone marrow, Parmigiano-Reggiano, gold leaf
NV Franciacorta “Brolese Rose” Villa Crespia
Secondo: Arrosto di vitello al latte
Milk-roasted veal eye round, vegetable ragu, roasted potatoes
2011 Pinot Nero “Cru Costa del Nero” Conte Vistarino
Dolce: Miascia
Chocolate-panettone bread pudding, apples, pears, pine nuts, grapes, rosemary
2012 Sangue di Giuda “Costiolo” Conte Vistarino
The price is $75 per person plus tip and tax. Seats are limited and reservations are required. The next two dates on the tour are Emilia-Romagna (March 10) and Puglia (April 14). Click here for the full schedule.
Pentimento is at 93 Main St., Stony Brook, 631-689-7755, pentimentorestaurant.net
Comments
