TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Morning
49° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants
By JOAN REMINICK

PeraBell Food Bar opens second location in Riverhead

The wood-burning pizza oven at the new PeraBell

The wood-burning pizza oven at the new PeraBell Food Bar in Riverhead. Photo Credit: PeraBell Food Bar

Print

A wood-burning pizza oven imported from Naples distinguishes the new Riverhead branch of PeraBell Food Bar from the original in Patchogue. The offshoot, which opened last Friday in the former digs of Cody's BBQ, offers a large outdoor deck with seating for up to 100 as well as a view (across the parking lot) of the Peconic River.

Co-owner John Peragine, the restaurant's pizzaiolo, said the oven turns out pies in a mere 90 seconds at temperatures of up to 900 degrees. Individual-sized 12-inch pizzas come in such varieties as pomodoro, Margherita and clam, at $8 to $17.

Both PeraBells share executive chef James Klein and, except for the pizza in Riverhead, the menus are essentially the same: Tex-Mex empanadas, baked mac and 4 cheeses, a chophouse burger, shrimp New Orleans and fried chicken with bacon and waffles. Most everything is under $20, with the exception of a Gorgonzola-crusted flat iron steak, at $21.

PeraBell Food Bar is at 65 E. Main St., Patchogue, 631-740-9494.

By JOAN REMINICK

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer